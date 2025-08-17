Advertisement
  Live Voter Adhikar Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to lead Opposition's march against Election Commission over Bihar SIR

Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Rights Yatra' will start in Bihar today at 11.30 am. Many leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Tejashwi Yadav, will participate in the march.

Visuals from outside the residence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
Visuals from outside the residence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Image Source : ANI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will on Sunday (August 17) will launch a 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar's Sasaram,  organised against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the state. The yatra will cover 25 districts in Bihar, as the Congress steps up its campaign against what it claims to be "vote chori" and to create public awareness against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.  The yatra will also see the participation of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. This 16-day journey will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1. 

Follow the thread for all the latest updates here.

Live updates :Vote Adhikar Yatra LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:49 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    We believe Yatra will have impact on country's democracy: Bihar Congress in-charge

    Bihar Congress in-charge  Krishna Allavaru, speaking about the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra', said, "It's another thing how much impact it will have on the Bihar election. We believe that it will have an impact on the country's democracy. We will try to deliver our message, and we hope that the people will receive our message..."

  • 10:47 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi's Yatra will be possible due to Nitish Kumar's roads: Ashok Choudhary

    On 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar today, state minister Ashok Choudhary said, "Rahul Gandhi should thank Nitish Kumar, for the roads that used to be in such a bad shape are now so smooth that Rahul Gandhi is even able to take out a Yatra...  He should be grateful that such a big Yatra will be possible due to Nitish Kumar's roads."

  • 10:47 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    We are starting a big 'aandolan' to search for truth: KC Venugopal

    Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "Bihar is the land of 'aandolan'. Today, we are starting a big 'aandolan' to search for truth. ECI criticises us daily, yet they fail to provide clear answers to our questions. We are going to the people of Bihar, where we will narrate the discrepancies of SIR and the voter list... Why is ECI not answering the questions we have raised? They are clearly in a self-defence situation."

  • 10:46 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge leaves for Bihar

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge leaves from his residence. He will attend Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' beginning from Sasaram, Bihar, today. RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and others to join the yatra.

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi's itinerary

    Rahul Gandhi will reach SP Jain College in Sasaram at 11:45 by helicopter. After that, he will reach the Suara Airport ground in Dehri at 12 o'clock and address the gathering. After having food at 4:00, he will leave from the gathering place towards Dehri on Sone. Again from Dehri on Sone, he will leave for Aurangabad.

    The Congress MP has publicly shared the itinerary: 

    • Aug 17–18: Sasaram, Rohtas, Dehri-on-Sone, Aurangabad, Deo, Kutumba, Guraru
    • Aug 19: Nawada to Barbigha via Punama, Wazirganj, and Gaya
    • Aug 21–22: Sheikhpura to Munger, then onwards to Bhagalpur via Jamui, Sikandra, Sultanganj
    • Aug 23–24: Kursela to Purnia, then to Araria via Katihar and Chandni Chowk
    • Aug 26–27: Supaul to Darbhanga, then onwards to Sitamarhi via Muzaffarpur and Madhubani
    • Aug 28–29: Sitamarhi to West Champaran, then Bettiah to Siwan via Gopalganj
    • Aug 30: Chapra to Arrah (Saran to Bhojpur)
    • Break days: August 20, 25, and 31

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Lalu Prasad to join Vote Adhikar Yatra

    RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will also join Rahul Gandhi's Vote Adhikar Yatra. This journey is going to start from Sasaram today. Along with Lalu Prasad, other leaders of the INDIA bloc will also be seen with Rahul Gandhi.

  • 10:41 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi's yatra is nothing but 'Samvidhan Badnam Yatra': BJP

    On 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar today, BJP leader CR Kesavan said, "Rahul Gandhi's yatra is nothing but 'Samvidhan Badnam Yatra', Constitution slander yatra. Rahul Gandhi's deliberate and repeated attempts to sabotage Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji's constitution with his undemocratic and underhand scarecrow tactics of fear-mongering will miserably fail. As far as Rahul Gandhi and Congress, and their cohorts are concerned, they talk about protecting one person, one vote, but in reality, for the Congress and RJD, it is all about one family and one dynastic rule. Rahul Gandhi has been a chronic, cynical abuser when it comes to maligning our constitution... The real reason for this yatra is the fear of failure of Congress and the RJD..."

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Preparations underway for yatra outside residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav

    Preparations are underway for the yatra outside the residence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said the campaign aims to raise awareness among voters, especially those whose names have been excluded from the electoral list.

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi leaves for Bihar

    Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday left for Bihar to launch the party's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram, organised against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the state.  The Congress leader left his residence early in the morning to join the march, which will also see the participation of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi to cover 50 assembly seats

    Rahul Gandhi will directly cover 50 assembly seats of Bihar during the Vote Adhikar Yatra. It is believed that this journey can have an impact on the assembly elections.

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Yatra will be in three phases

    This journey of Rahul Gandhi will be in three phases. In the first phase, this journey will start from Sasaram and reach Lakhisarai and Munger via Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Jamui. In the second phase, this journey will start from Bhagalpur and pass through Katihar, Purnia, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani and Darbhanga. In the third phase, this journey will start from Muzaffarpur and will pass through Sitamarhi, Motihari, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chhapra and Ara and will end with a big rally in Patna.

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi to address gathering at Aurangabad

    Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expected to address a gathering later this evening at Ramesh Chowk, Aurangabad. The 'yatra' will be in a hybrid mode, on foot and by vehicle, as was Gandhi's Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, party leaders said. 

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Public has woken up: Rahul Gandhi shares new video on 'vote theft'

    Posting the video on X, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "'Chori chori, chupke chupke' no more, the public has woken up." 

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi urge people to join yatra

    Rahul Gandhi in an X post said, "16 days, 20+ districts and 1,300+ km. We are coming among the people with the Voter Rights Yatra. This is the fight to protect the most fundamental democratic right - 'one person, one vote.' Join us in Bihar to save the Constitution."

  • 10:27 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Yatra' to pass through over 20 districts in Bihar

    The 'yatra' will pass through Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chapra and Ara.

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Aug 17, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi to launch 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar today

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday will launch a 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' that will cover over 20 districts in Bihar, as the Congress steps up its campaign against what it claims to be "vote chori". With the Assembly polls barely three months away, Gandhi, along with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and other Mahagathbandhan leaders, will launch the yatra from BIADA Ground, Sasaram, and after 16 days, the yatra will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

