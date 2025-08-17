Live Voter Adhikar Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to lead Opposition's march against Election Commission over Bihar SIR Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Rights Yatra' will start in Bihar today at 11.30 am. Many leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Tejashwi Yadav, will participate in the march.

Patna:

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will on Sunday (August 17) will launch a 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar's Sasaram, organised against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the state. The yatra will cover 25 districts in Bihar, as the Congress steps up its campaign against what it claims to be "vote chori" and to create public awareness against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. The yatra will also see the participation of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. This 16-day journey will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

