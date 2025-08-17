Rahul Gandhi to kickstart 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' today from Sasaram; Bihar SIR, 'vote chori' in focus The Mahagathbandhan sees the SIR issue as a powerful opportunity to reignite its base, especially in districts where the alliance performed relatively well in the last assembly and recent parliamentary elections. Leaders hope to transform public sentiment into political momentum.

Patna:

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi will today embark on his 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' against Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of assembly polls in Bihar. RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will also be the part of the initiative.

The 1300 kilometers journey will start from Sasaram and cover 25 districts across Bihar in 16 days. It will conclude with a grand rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on September 1.

Bihar SIR, vote chori allegations to take centre stage

The campaign aims to rally public support against SIR and highlight voter-related issues across Bihar. Besides, Rahul’s ‘vote chori’ allegations against the EC are also likely to take centre stage during the journey.

The yatra will travel from South Bihar to North Bihar, ending with a large public gathering where Rahul and Tejashwi are expected to make a joint call for electoral reforms and unity.

This will be the first instance of Rahul Gandhi spending nearly two weeks continuously in Bihar.

Mahagathbandhan’s power show ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

The Mahagathbandhan sees the SIR issue as a powerful opportunity to reignite its base, especially in districts where the alliance performed relatively well in the last assembly and recent parliamentary elections. Leaders hope to transform public sentiment into political momentum.

Tejashwi Yadav has also launched a campaign song for this key yatra to mobilise voters in the support of Mahagathbandhan.

Route details

August 17: Sasaram, Dehri-on-Sone, Rohtas

August 18: Kutumba, Aurangabad, Dev, Goh, Guraru

August 19: Wazirganj, Gaya, Nawada, Barbigha

August 20: Break

August 21: Shiekhpura, Sikandra, Jamui, Munger

August 22: Munger, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur

August 23: Barari, Kursela, Korha, Katihar, Purnia

August 24: Purnia, Araria, Narpatganj

August 25: Break

August 26: Supaul, Phulparas, Sakri, Madhubani, Darbhanga

August 27: Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi

August 28: Sitamarhi, Motihari, West Champaran

August 29: Bettiah, Gopalganj, Siwan

August 30: Chhapra, Arrah

August 31: Break

September 1: Grand Rally in Patna