'Indira Gandhi had more guts than this man': Rahul targets PM Modi over Trump's claims on India-Pak conflict Rahul Gandhi's remark comes after US President Donald Trump again claimed that he intervened to stop a potential war between India and Pakistan following India's Operation Sindoor.

Nalanda (Bihar) :

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing a comparison with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi over their handling of the United States during times of global pressure. Addressing a public gathering in Bihar's Nalanda, the Congress leader said that during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Indira Gandhi neither feared nor bowed before the US, while Prime Minister Modi, he alleged, lacks both the "vision" and the "courage" to confront US President Donald Trump.

"In the 1971 war, America sent its aircraft carrier, their Seventh Fleet. They sent their navy to threaten and intimidate India. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister, and she said, we are not afraid of your navy. Do whatever you want. We will do whatever we want. Indira Gandhi was a woman, but she had more strength than this mard. Narendra Modi is a coward.

He has neither any vision nor can he stand in front of the President of America. This is the truth. I challenge Narendra Modi, if he has the courage, then he should say in any meeting in Bihar that the President of America is lying. I did not stop Operation Sindoor. I challenge Narendra Modi ji to tell this to the youth of Bihar; he cannot do this," he said

PM lacks courage to confront Trump: Rahul

The Congress leader said that the PM lacks the courage to confront President Trump over America’s assertion that it stopped the India-Pakistan conflict. "The US President has claimed several times that it was because of him, the conflict between India and Pakistan stopped....But, our prime minister does not have the courage to confront him," the former Congress chief asserted.

'Bihar now known for paper leaks': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying the state has now become synonymous with question paper leaks and poor health infrastructure. He further said that the world's best university will also come up in Nalanda if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power in the state.

Addressing a public gathering in Bihar’s Nalanda, the Congress leader said, "Nitish Kumar claims to have transformed Bihar, but today the state has become synonymous with paper leaks and poor health infrastructure. The truth is that people in Bihar are still deprived of basic facilities like quality education and healthcare. There is always a long queue of patients from Bihar at AIIMS Delhi — people who travel from different districts just to get treatment. When I met them, they told me — if someone goes to a hospital in Bihar for treatment, they don’t come back."

"Nalanda University was known in the entire world. Students from Japan, China, Korea and other places used to come here to Nalanda as it was the centre of education. Now, only paper leak happens, he added.

Nitish Kumar's remote control is in Modi's hand: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi took a sharp dig at the Chief Minister, saying, "Nitish ji’s remote control is in Narendra Modi’s hands. So, don’t think the government is being run by Nitish Kumar. In reality, it is being run by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah."

Criticising Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments that "there is no land available in Bihar," Gandhi alleged that “plots were given to an industrial house at throwaway prices" by the state government.

"The NDA formed government through 'vote chori' during the last Lok Sabha election... The NDA and the PM are hell bent on destroying the Constitution framed by Bhimrao Ambedkar," Gandhi claimed.

Rahul Gandhi's renewed Chhath Puja attack on PM

Rahul Gandhi renewed an attack on PM Narendra Modi over Chhath Puja festivities. "There are two Indias. During the Chhath Puja, PM Modi decided that he would take a bath in the Yamuna. On one side, there is the reality of India and Bihar, where the Yamuna is polluted, and on the other side, PM Modi built a small pond of clean water. Clean water was brought from pipes so that PM Modi could take a bath in it," he said.

The Congress leader said that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in Bihar, it will be a government of the farmers, labourers, dalits and the weaker sections, with representation from all the communities.

(With agencies input)

