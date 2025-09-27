'Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav want voting rights for infiltrators, NDA will drive them out': Amit Shah in Bihar Bihar assembly elections 2025: Amit Shah also slammed Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', saying his aim was only to oppose the SIR drive of ECI in Bihar. He also praised PM Modi and said his government has fulfilled its promises by abrogating Article 370, and by building the Ram Temple.

Araria:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday made a blistering attack on the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and said that Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav want to secure voting rights for infiltrators in Bihar. However, Shah asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will drive them out completely if it returns to power in the poll-bound state with a two-third majority.

Shah was addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Araria.

"Rahul baba, Lalu and company want to secure voting rights for infiltrators. I want to ask all you workers from the Seemanchal region, should we allow this," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "I promise you that each and every infiltrator will be driven out of Bihar if the NDA wins with a two thirds majority, with a tally of 160 plus seats."

Shah slams Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Shah, a former BJP president, also slammed Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', saying his aim was only to oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive of Election Commission of India (ECI) in Bihar. Notably, Tejashwi Yadav, heir apparent to Lalu Yadav, also organised a similar yatra, covering 1,300 kilometers across 25 districts.

"Rahul baba took out a Yatra here recently. The purpose was to oppose special intensive revision of electoral rolls by the Election Commission, which wants to remove infiltrators' names from voters' list," he said, while expressing his satisfaction with party's performance in the region in the previous assembly elections in 2020.

Shah says Modi govt fulfilled its promises

In his address, Shah also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his government has fulfilled its promises by abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, and by building the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He said the Modi government "has not been charged with misappropriation of even 25 paise, in the last 11 years".

"Now, in Bihar too, a big temple of goddess Sita is being built. Another promise that has been fulfilled recently is the airport at Purnea, from where I am going to catch my return flight," the union home minister said.