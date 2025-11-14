Raghunathpur Election Results 2025 LIVE: JDU's Vikash Kumar Singh Vs RJD's Osama Shahab | Who will win? Raghunathpur Election Results 2025 LIVE: Janata Dal United's (JDU) Vikash Kumar Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Osama Shahab, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Rahul Kirti are the main candidates in the Raghunathpur constituency of Bihar.

Siwan:

The counting of votes for the Raghunathpur constituency will begin at 8 am, along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Raghunathpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 108 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Raghunathpur is part of the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Raghunathpur

The Raghunathpur Assembly constituency recorded a 61.45 per cent voter turnout during polling held on November 6, in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Main Parties and Candidates in Raghunathpur

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and the Congress are the main parties in Raghunathpur.

Janata Dal United's (JDU) Vikash Kumar Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Osama Shahab, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Rahul Kirti are the main candidates in the Raghunathpur constituency of Bihar. The JDU is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD has a pact with the VIP, along with Congress and Left parties in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Raghunathpur in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Harishankar Yadav won the seat with a margin of 17,965 votes (11.64 %). He was polled 67,757 votes with a vote share of 42.66%. He defeated Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Manoj Kumar Singh, who got 49,792 votes ( 31.35%). Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Rajeshwar Chauhan stood third with 26,162 votes (16.47%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Harishankar Yadav won the seat with a margin of 10,622 votes (7.52 %). He was polled 61,042 votes with a vote share of 41.98%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manoj Kumar Singh got 50,420 votes (34.67%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation candidate Amarnath Yadav stood third with 16,714 votes (11.49%).

Raghunathpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Hari Shankar Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Hari Shankar Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Vikram Kunwar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Jagmato Devi (Janata Dal United)

2005: Jagmato Devi (Independent)

2000: Vijay Shanker Dubey (Congress)

1995: Vikram Kunwar (Janata Dal)

1990: Vijay Shanker Dubey (Congress)

1985: Vijay Shanker Dubey (Congress)

1980: Vijay Shanker Dubey (Congress)

1977: Vikram Kunwar (Janata Party)

1972: Shreenivas Singh (Congress)

1969: Ram Nandan Yadav (Congress)

1967: Ramdev Sinha (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1962: Ram Nandan Yadav (Congress)

1957: Ramdev Sinha (Praja Socialist Party)

1952: Ram Nandan Yadav (Congress)

