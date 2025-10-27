Raghunathpur Assembly Election 2025: Will Shahabuddin's son Osama uphold RJD's winning streak? Janata Dal United's (JDU) Vikash Kumar Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Osama Shahab, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Rahul Kirti are the main candidates in the Raghunathpur constituency of Bihar.

Patna:

The Raghunathpur constituency in Bihar will go to polls in the first phase on November 6 along with the other 121 Assembly constituencies of the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) are contesting this key electoral battle.

Key Candidates

Janata Dal United's (JDU) Vikash Kumar Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Osama Shahab, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Rahul Kirti are the main candidates in the Raghunathpur constituency of Bihar. The JDU is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD has a pact with the VIP, along with Congress and Left parties in Bihar.

Osama Shahab is the son of former RJD leader and don-turned-politician late Mohammad Shahabuddin. Shahabuddin represented Siwan constituency as an MP for quite a longer period. Raghunathpur comes under Siwan and Osama would certainly try to cash the vote bank of his father.

Besides, RJD is holding this seat for two consecutive terms, with Harishankar Yadav emerging victorious from here in 2015 and 2020.

Raghunathpur Assembly Constituency

The Raghunathpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 108 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Raghunathpur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,967,80 voters in the Raghunathpur constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,522,83 voters were male and 1,444,88 were female. Nine voters belonged to the third gender. 927 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raghunathpur in 2020 was 987 (982 men and 5 women).

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Harishankar Yadav won the seat with a margin of 17,965 votes (11.64 %). He was polled 67,757 votes with a vote share of 42.66%. He defeated Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Manoj Kumar Singh, who got 49,792 votes ( 31.35%). Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Rajeshwar Chauhan stood third with 26,162 votes (16.47%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Harishankar Yadav won the seat with a margin of 10,622 votes (7.52 %). He was polled 61,042 votes with a vote share of 41.98%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manoj Kumar Singh got 50,420 votes (34.67%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation candidate Amarnath Yadav stood third with 16,714 votes (11.49%).