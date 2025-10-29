Raghopur Assembly Election 2025: Can BJP challenge Tejashwi at his traditional Yadav bastion? Hot seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Satish Kumar Yadav, Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Chanchal Kumar and Janshakti Janta Dal's (JJD) Prem Kumar are the main candidates in the Raghopur constituency.

Patna:

The Raghopur Assembly constituency is once again expected to be in the political spotlight as Bihar heads for elections next month. The seat, long regarded as a bastion of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), may witness an intense battle this time. Sitting MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who has comfortably retained Raghopur in the last two elections, could face a tougher contest amid growing discontent among sections of voters over his inability to fulfil development promises and address key local issues. Political observers believe the outcome in Raghopur will carry significant symbolic weight, as it represents both Tejashwi's political legacy and his test of credibility among the rural electorate of the Vaishali district.

Raghopur Assembly Election 2025: Key Candidates

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Satish Kumar Yadav and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Chanchal Kumar are the main candidates in the Raghopur constituency of Bihar. The RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, while the BJP has a pact with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) of Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi's brother, has fielded Prem Kumar in Raghopur.

Raghopur Assembly Constituency

The Raghopur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 128 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Raghopur Assembly constituency comes under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.

This region is part of the "diara" flood‐prone belt along the Ganga and its tributaries, meaning it faces annual flood risk and connectivity issues. Reports mention that even access to Patna and other urban centres was challenging for several months each year. Literacy and infrastructure remain weaker than many urban constituencies and issues such as flood resilience, road connectivity, bridges and transport are significant local concerns.

Raghopur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,44,369 voters in the Raghopur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,85,106 were male and 1,59,258 were female voters. Five voters belonged to the third gender. 1,097 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raghopur in 2020 was 1,320 (1,274 men and 46 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Raghopur constituency was 3,17,517. Out of this, 1,73,476 voters were male, 1,44,040 were female and only one belonged to a third gender. There were 674 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raghopur in 2015 was 613 (585 men and 28 women).

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Tejashwi Yadav won the Raghopur seat with a margin of 38,174 votes (19.53%). He polled 97,404 votes with a vote share of 48.74%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Satish Kumar, who got 59,230 votes (29.64%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Rakesh Raushan stood third with 24,947 votes (12.48%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Tejashwi Yadav won the Raghopur seat with a margin of 22,733 votes (12.31%). He polled 91,236 votes with a vote share of 49.15%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Satish Kumar got 68,503 votes (36.90%) and was the runner-up. Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Rakesh Raushan stood third with 5,220 votes (2.81%).