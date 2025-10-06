Rafiganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Rafiganj Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Mohammad Nehaludin of the RJD won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Pramod Kumar Singh with a margin of 9,429 votes.

Patna:

The Rafiganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 224 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Rafiganj Assembly constituency comes under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Mohammad Nehaludin of the RJD won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Pramod Kumar Singh with a margin of 9,429 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RJD candidate Abhay Kushwaha won from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 79,111 by defeating Sushil Kumar Singh who was a BJP candidate. In 2015, JD(U) candidate Ashok Kumar Singh registered a win in the Rafiganj constituency.

Rafiganj Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

The Rafiganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Aurangabad district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 185440 voters in the Rafiganj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 97440 voters were male and 86618 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1382 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rafiganj in 2020 was 656 (635 were men and 21 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Rafiganj constituency was 159429. Out of this, 82561 voters were male and 75998 were female. There were 870 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rafiganj in 2015 was 333 (249 were men and 84 were women).

Rafiganj Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Rafiganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Rafiganj Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Rafiganj Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Rafiganj Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Mohammad Nehaludin won the seat with a margin of 9,429 votes (5.1%). He polled 63,325 votes with a vote share of 34.22%. Nehaludin defeated Independent candidate Pramod Kumar Singh, who got 53,896 votes (29.12%). JD(U) candidate Ashok Kumar Singh stood third with 26,833 votes (14.5%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JD(U) candidate Ashok Kumar Singh won the seat with a margin of 9,525 votes (5.98%). He polled 62,897 votes with a vote share of 39.47%. LJP candidate Pramod Kumar Singh got 53,372 votes (33.49%) and was the runner-up.

BSP candidate Alauddin Mohammad stood third with 11,530 votes (7.23%).

Rafiganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1952: SM Latifur Rahman (Congress)

1957: Sarjoo Prasad Sinha (Congress)

1962: Ram Pukar Singh (Swatantra Party)

1967: Dilkeshwar Ram (Congress)

1969: Sahdeo Choudhary (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1972: Faguni Ram (Congress)

1977: Md. Hussain Ansari (Janata Party)

1980: Vijay Kumar Singh (Janata Party)

1985: Vijay Kumar Singh (Congress)

1990: Vijay Kumar Singh (Congress)

1995: Ram Chandra Singh (Communist Party of India)

2000: Sushil Kumar Singh (Samata Party)

2005: Mohammad Nehaluddin (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Mohammad Nehaluddin (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Ashok Kumar Singh (Janata Dal (United))

2015: Ashok Kumar Singh (Janata Dal (United))

2020: Mohammad Nehaluddin (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

Rafiganj Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 185,053 or 55.97% in the Rafiganj Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 159,371 or 52.5%.