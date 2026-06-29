Rabri Devi vacates official Patna residence after govt notice, moves into Tejashwi's house with Lalu Yadav

Patna:

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Monday vacated her official residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna after the deadline issued by the state government to vacate the bungalow expired. With the move, the long-standing political address of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi has changed.

The bungalow at 10 Circular Road, which remained a key centre of Bihar politics for nearly two decades, is now being completely vacated.

Household belongings were shifted in pickup trucks to Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's official residence at 1 Polo Road and his private residence in Kautilya Nagar.

Why was the bungalow vacated?

The Bihar government's Building Construction Department issued a final seven-day notice to Rabri Devi on June 22, directing her to vacate the government bungalow. The residence has now been allotted to Bihar minister Nand Kishore Ram.

The move comes days after the Bihar government, acting on the recommendation of the State Security Committee, withdrew Z+ category security for Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi and Y-category security for Tej Pratap Yadav. In protest of this decision, Lalu and Rabri returned the remaining security provided by the government.

Speaking to the media earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav alleged that former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had withdrawn the security cover provided to his family. When asked who was responsible for the decision, Lalu replied that "Nitish Kumar has done all this."

Where will the Lalu family live now?

Rabri Devi had been living in the bungalow located at 10 Circular Road since 2006. This residence was allotted to her when she was the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and later the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council. Lalu Yadav also lived there for several years.

The Building Construction Department has allotted Rabri Devi a new official residence at 39 Harding Road in her capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council. However, citing Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition, the family had sought additional facilities before shifting.

For the time being, the family has moved its belongings to Tejashwi Yadav's official residence at Polo Road and his private residence in Kautilya Nagar.

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