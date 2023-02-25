Purnia University prioritises 'Mahagathbandhan' rally over education; postpones graduation exams

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/@NIKHILANANDBJP/BJP A screengrab of the notice issued by Purnia University and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Purnia University on Saturday cancelled the scheduled examination for graduation in the wake of the 'Mahagathbandhan' rally in the district. This triggered anger among students who were not aware of the "abrupt changes" made by the university administration.

Notably, on Saturday, political parties under the umbrella of Mahagathbandhan addressed a rally in Bihar's Purnia district. The rally was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and other senior leaders. During the rally, RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav also addressed the rally via video conferencing.

According to the notice circulated by the University Vice Chancellor, the examination of BA Part II scheduled for February 25 has been postponed due to the 'Mahagathbandhan' rally. The notice said the examination will be conducted on March 15. Although the university claimed that the notice was issued on February 23, the students argued they were informed a day before the examinations.

Some students raise questions over Dy CM's qualification

Meanwhile, the agitated students took to social media and exhibited their disagreement with the university's decision. Some even questioned the qualification of Dy CM and said he does not know the importance of education.

It is worth mentioning the session is already running late at Purnia University and the latest changes in routine prompted students to ponder over their future.

Opposition criticises Mahagathbandhan

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at the decision and alleged the government is putting politics over education. "The Mahagathbandhan is putting pressure on the university administration and educational institutions to make its rally in Purnia successful and get the examinations postponed. In order to make the rally of the coalition parties involved in the Bihar government successful, even educational institutions have been engaged in welcoming and gathering crowds," Nikhil Anand, spokesperson of BJP Bihar wrote on Twitter.

Also Read: 'It's time to topple Modi government': Lalu Prasad Yadav addresses Mahagathbandhan rally in Purnia | WATCH