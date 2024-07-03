Purnia Hatia Express' coupling breaks near Patna Junction, major train accident averted

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A coupling of train broke

Train accident: A major train accident was averted near Patna Junction when the coupling between two coaches of the Purnia-Hatia Express, traveling from Purnia to Hatia, broke. The train came to a sudden halt with a loud jolt, causing passengers to panic and quickly get off the train onto the tracks.

Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) teams quickly arrived at the scene.

Fortunately, the train had just left the platform and was in the process of changing tracks when the incident happened. If the train had been moving at a higher speed, a serious accident could have occurred.

As per the reports, for over an hour, the train has been stationary at platform number 10's outer area, while a technical team and officials work to repair the pressure pipe and other technical issues. The technical team is working urgently to fix the bogie.

Reportedly, trains coming from Rajendra Nagar towards Patna Junction have been delayed due to the blockage on the track.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

(Input: Anamika Gaur)