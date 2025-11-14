Purnia Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Vijay Kumar Khemka Vs Congress' Jitendra Kumar | Who will win? Purnia Election Results 2025 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) leader Vijay Kumar Khemka, Congress leader Jitendra Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Santosh Kumar Singh are the main candidates in the Purnia constituency of Bihar.

Patna:

The Purnia Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 62 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Purnia Assembly constituency comes under the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency. The Purnia constituency in Bihar went to the polls in the second phase on November 11 along with the other 121 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Purnia

As per the Election Commission, the Purnia Assembly constituency recorded a 76.45 per cent voter turnout during polling held on November 11, in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Main Parties and Key Candidates in Purnia

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) leader Vijay Kumar Khemka, Congress leader Jitendra Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Santosh Kumar Singh are the main candidates in the Purnia constituency of Bihar. The BJP is in alliance with the JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while Congress has a pact with the RJD, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Purnia in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Khemka won the seat with a margin of 32,154 votes. (17.45%). He received 97,757 votes with a vote share of 52.78%. He defeated Congress candidate Indu Sinha who got 65,603 votes (35.42%). Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate Vijay Oraon stood third with 5,493 votes (2.97%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Khemka won the seat with a margin of 32,815 votes (17.67%). He was polled 92,020 votes with a vote share of 49.26%. Congress candidate Indu Sinha got 59,205 votes (31.70%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Ram Charitra Yadav stood third with 7,614 votes (4.08%).

Purnia Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Vijay Kumar Khemka (BJP)

2015: Vijay Kumar Khemka (BJP)

2010: Raj Kishore Keshari (BJP)

Oct 2005: Raj Kishore Keshari (BJP)

Feb 2005: Raj Kishore Keshari (BJP)

2000: Raj Kishore Keshari (BJP)

1995: Ajit Sarkar (CPM)

1990: Ajit Sarkar (CPM)

1985: Ajit Chandras (CPM)

1980: Ajit Chand Sarkar (CPM)

1977: Dev Nath Roy (JNP)

ALSO READ: Live Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav - who will win? Counting to begin at 8 am