Purnia Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Purnia:

The Purnia Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 62 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Purnia Assembly constituency comes under the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Khemka won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Indu Sinha. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Independent candidate Pappu Yadav won from the Purnia Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 23,847 votes by defeating Santosh Kumar of Janata Dal (United).

Purnia Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Purnia Assembly constituency is a part of the Purnia district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,12,793 voters in the Purnia constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,63,417 voters were male and 1,49,367 were female. There were 797 postal votes (773 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Purnia was 285. (259 men and 26 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Purnia Assembly constituency was 2,83,483. Out of this, 1,49,878 voters were male and 1,33,600 were female. There were 1,910 (1,773 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Purnia was 104 (85 men and 19 women) in 2015.

Purnia Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Purnia constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Purnia Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Purnia Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Purnia Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Khemka won the seat with a margin of 32,154 votes. (17.45%). He received 97,757 votes with a vote share of 52.78%. He defeated Congress candidate Indu Sinha who got 65,603 votes (35.42%). Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate Vijay Oraon stood third with 5,493 votes (2.97%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Khemka won the seat with a margin of 32,815 votes (17.67%). He was polled 92,020 votes with a vote share of 49.26%. Congress candidate Indu Sinha got 59,205 votes (31.70%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Ram Charitra Yadav stood third with 7,614 votes (4.08%).

2020: Vijay Kumar Khemka (BJP)

2015: Vijay Kumar Khemka (BJP)

2010: Raj Kishore Keshari (BJP)

Oct 2005: Raj Kishore Keshari (BJP)

Feb 2005: Raj Kishore Keshari (BJP)

2000: Raj Kishore Keshari (BJP)

1995: Ajit Sarkar (CPM)

1990: Ajit Sarkar (CPM)

1985: Ajit Chandras (CPM)

1980: Ajit Chand Sarkar (CPM)

1977: Dev Nath Roy (JNP)

Purnia Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Purnia Assembly constituency was 1,69,767 or 62.33 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,85,677 or 65.93 per cent.