Protests in Patna over demand of 65 pc reservation, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav leads demonstration | Video RJD workers, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, are protesting in Patna, demanding the implementation of 65 percent reservation in government jobs.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the political landscape of the state is witnessing a lot of hustle and bustle. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav is attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nitish government over demand of implementation of 65 per cent reservation for backward communities. The protest is being demonstrated outside the party office. A poster has been released by the party which demands answers from BJP, Nitish government.

Tej Pratap Yadav not on the poster

Interestingly, the poster put up at the protest site has pictures of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav and Misa Bharti from Lalu family, but Tej Pratap Yadav did not get a place in this poster.

Tejashwi Yadav attacks BJP

During the protest, Bihar's leader of opposition said, "My question is that we have created so many jobs, conducted caste census, increased reservation so that backward and Dalits get jobs but the BJP government is a reservation thief and reservation-monger they are anti-reservation, anti-constitution."

RJD shared a tweet from the dharna spot and wrote on X, "Bahujan Samaj will not tolerate any tampering with the reservations of Dalits, backward and extremely backward classes and cheating with the job share of Dalits, backward and extremely backward classes." (The post was in Hindi, this is translated version).

Tejashwi Yadav claims 16 pc reservation loss to students

In a post on X, RJD leader claimed that the government is putting people belonging from the backward class in loss by stopping the reservation. "By stopping the 65 per cent reservation limit increased by our government in Bihar, candidates from scheduled caste/tribe, backward-most backward classes are facing a direct loss of 16 per cent reservation, due to which more than 50,000 youth from these classes have lost their jobs. TRE-3 Thousands of candidates from these classes lost their jobs due to non-implementation of reservation even in the third phase of teacher recruitment," Tejashwi Yadav wrote.