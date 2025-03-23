Prashant Kishor urges CM Nitish Kumar to step down ahead of Bihar polls, calls him 'mentally unfit' Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to resign, claiming he is "physically tired and mentally unfit" to lead the state. Citing growing concerns over Kumar’s health, Kishor accused both JD(U) and BJP leadership of ignoring the issue.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday called for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s resignation, claiming that the JD(U) leader is no longer fit to govern due to physical exhaustion and deteriorating mental health. Addressing a press conference, Kishor said, “The first person to raise concerns about Nitish Kumar’s health was his own ally, Sushil Kumar Modi. Since then, several Bihar ministers have commented on it. I refrained from speaking earlier, but during the BPSC protests, I realised that the Chief Minister's mental condition has worsened to the point that he is unaware of what’s happening in the state.”

“Nitish Kumar is physically tired and mentally unfit. If anyone doubts it, ask him to name the ministers in his council. He should resign,” Kishor said. He further alleged that the BJP also shares responsibility, stating, “It’s hard to believe that the Prime Minister or Home Minister are unaware of his condition.”

Meanwhile, a poster targeting the JD(U) leader appeared outside the residence of former CM Rabri Devi in Patna, mocking Kumar with the message: “The non-serious Chief Minister, Jan Jan Man Adhinayak Jay Hai, Nahi Kursi Kursi Kursi Jay Hai.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also questioned Nitish Kumar’s fitness for office. Sharing a video on social media platform X, Yadav accused the Chief Minister of disrespecting the national anthem at a recent event by gesturing and speaking while it was being played. “Please, at least do not insult the national anthem,” Yadav wrote, adding that the CM’s behaviour has repeatedly insulted the people of Bihar. “You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds, and your being in this position is a matter of serious concern,” he posted.