Prashant Kishor to launch campaign against Bihar govt from CM Nitish Kumar's village | Video Prashant Kishor said that in Bihar, officials and leaders are taking bribes for everything from creating 'ration cards' to cutting 'land receipts', which is causing trouble for the common people.

Nalanda (Bihar) :

Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj Party founder, on Sunday (April 27) announced in a press conference that a signature campaign against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar will be launched next month from the ancestral village of the chief minister. The announcement came in Harnaut, the assembly segment in Nalanda district from where the JD(U) president had begun his political career in the 1980s.

"We often hear that even if Nitish Kumar may not have done a lot for the state, he has brought development to his home district. To bust the myth, we have decided to launch our signature campaign on May 11 from the Kalyan Bigaha," Kishor said.

"Let it be known to all what is the state of affairs in Kumar's own village. We will expose his government's failure to fulfil promises like Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to poor families. The CM has told the assembly that there are 94 lakh families across the state that are eligible for such help. But, it appears that the promise is another gimmick like PM Narendra Modi’s talk of Rs 15 lakh to every bank account holder," the former poll strategist said in the presser.

Kishor said other alleged failures of the state government his party would highlight were the promise of two decimals of land to Dalits practicing agriculture and massive corruption in the ongoing land survey. "It would be interesting to find out the reality behind so-called achievements of the chief minister, who has been in power for two decades, in his own village," he said.

Jan Suraj Udghosh Yatra

Under the 'Jan Suraj Udghosh Yatra', Prashant Kishor reached Nalanda for a one-day tour today. Upon reaching Nalanda, Prashant Kishor first held a press conference in Bihar Sharif. After that, he was warmly welcomed at various places, including Bihar Sharif and Rahui. He also addressed a huge gathering of thousands of people at the Rajkiya Uchch Vidyalaya in Harnaut.

While addressing the public gathering, Prashant Kishor said that in Bihar, officials and leaders are taking bribes for everything from creating ration cards to cutting land receipts, which is causing trouble for the common people. Therefore, next time, do not vote for the faces of Lalu, Nitish, and Modi, but for the faces of your children. He appealed to the people of Nalanda not to vote for those leaders who are exploiting them and their children. Vote for your children and establish the rule of the people in Bihar.

Prashant Kishor on 'defamation case' threat by Ashok Choudhary

The IPAC founder, who had a stint in the JD(U) as a national vice president, was also asked about the threat of a defamation case by senior party leader and minister Ashok Choudhary. Choudhary, who is a key aide of the CM, has threatened to sue Kishor for alleging that he had bought a ticket for his daughter Shambhavi, the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Samastipur.

Shambhavi, hailed as "the youngest NDA candidate" by the PM during the elections, had contested as a candidate of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan. "He (Choudhary) is welcome to slap as many cases on me as he pleases. What I have said about him and his daughter is commonly talked about in Bihar," claimed Kishor.