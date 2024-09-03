'9th fail is showing...': Prashant Kishor takes dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor

Bihar politics: Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor took a jab at former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday, claiming that the '9th fail' politician lacks the education needed to effectively lead the state's development.

Addressing a crowd in Bihar's Bhojpur, Kishor said, “If someone could not get educated because of lack of resources, it is understood. But if someone's parents are chief minister and he could not pass Class 10, then this shows their approach towards education.”

'9th fail is showing way to Bihar's development'

Taking a jab at Yadav's educational background, the Jan Suraaj chief said, "A 9th fail is showing the way to Bihar's development. He (Tejashwi Yadav) doesn't know the difference between GDP and GDP growth and he will tell how Bihar will improve?..."

Kishor also criticised Tejashwi Yadav for relying on his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's legacy, who was the former chief minister. He further argued that Yadav needs to work hard and prove himself through actions if he wants to build a reputation beyond being Lalu Yadav's son.

He further criticised the RJD leader's upcoming state tour set to begin on September 10, challenging him to connect with the people by travelling on foot rather than relying on a convoy of vehicles and staged photo opportunities. Kishor dismissed Yadav's promises of government jobs as misleading, pointing out that Bihar's existing 23 lakh government employees only represent 1.97% of the population. He argued that even if Yadav fulfills his promises, 98 per cent of the population would still be unaffected.

Kishor also challenged Yadav to speak for five minutes on socialism without reading from a paper, suggesting that Yadav lacks the understanding necessary to discuss such concepts.

Prashant Kishor on caste census

The Jan Suraaj Chief supported the idea of implementing a caste census but criticised the way it is currently being used as a political tool. He argued that parties truly concerned about caste-based issues should first implement the census in states where they have power and provide economic benefits to the respective communities.

Kishor specifically mentioned that if the Congress party was genuinely concerned, they should initiate the caste census in states they govern and ensure that the communities receive the benefits.

He also explained the funding behind his Jan Suraj movement, detailing how he is managing the financial aspects of the party and election campaigns, and outlined his future plans.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Union Minister Chirag Paswan's car challaned in Bihar | Here's why

Also Read: Shyam Rajak, former Bihar minister, joins JD-U days after quitting RJD