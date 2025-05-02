Prashant Kishor in Bhagalpur: 'Advised kings now backing People' with Jan Suraaj campaign ahead of Bihar Polls Addressing a rally in Bhagalpur, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said, "Whoever I advise becomes a king. God has given me this power. So I thought, why not advise the people of Bihar once so that their lives can also change."

Patna:

As the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approach, political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor has intensified his efforts to establish his political presence in the state. On April 27, 2025, Kishor announced the commencement of a signature campaign against the Nitish Kumar-led government, set to begin in the Chief Minister's ancestral village. This move marks a significant step in his 'Jan Suraaj' initiative, aiming to address local issues and mobilize public support.

Kishor, known for his strategic acumen in political campaigns, emphasised that despite assisting major political leaders in the past, he observed no substantial change in the lives of the common people. He stated, "In the last 10 years, I helped several leaders win, but the lives of the people remained unchanged. Therefore, I decided to step away and focus on bringing about real change." His initiative seeks to empower the citizens of Bihar by directly engaging with them and addressing their concerns.

The signature campaign will highlight the government's unfulfilled promises, such as the failure to provide financial assistance to eligible families, a commitment that Kishor likened to an unfulfilled political stunt. He criticized the administration for not delivering on its promises and pledged to bring these issues to the forefront during his campaign.

In a strategic move, Kishor announced that the 'Jan Suraaj' Party would contest all 243 seats in the upcoming elections, aiming to provide a viable alternative to the existing political parties. He has also pledged to allocate at least 40 tickets to women candidates, emphasising the importance of female representation in the state's political landscape.

The 'Jan Suraaj' initiative, which began as a movement, is now transitioning into a political entity. Kishor's approach focuses on grassroots engagement, aiming to address the real issues faced by the people of Bihar. His campaign is expected to challenge the traditional political narratives and offer a fresh perspective to the electorate.

As the election date approaches, all eyes will be on Kishor's 'Jan Suraaj' campaign to see if it can translate public discontent into electoral success.