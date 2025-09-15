Pranpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Pranpur Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 elections, BJP candidate Nisha Singh won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Tauquir Alam with a margin of 2,972 votes.

Patna:

The Pranpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 66 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Pranpur Assembly constituency comes under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, BJP candidate Nisha Singh won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Tauquir Alam. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Tariq Anwar won from the Katihar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 49,863 votes by defeating Dulal Chandra Goswami of Janata Dal (United).

Pranpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Pranpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Katihar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,05,685 voters in the Pranpur constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,56,528 voters were male and 1,49,121 were female. There were 1,381 postal votes (1,303 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pranpur was 67. (63 men and 04 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Pranpur Assembly constituency was 2,62,641. Out of this, 1,38,724 voters were male and 1,23,894 were female. There were 264 (237 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pranpur was 41 (30 men and 11 women) in 2015.

Pranpur Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Pranpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Pranpur Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Pranpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Pranpur Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Nisha Singh won the seat with a margin of 2,972 votes. (26.90%). She received 79,974 votes with a vote share of 39.97%. She defeated Congress candidate Tauquir Alam who got 77,002 votes (38.48%). Independent candidate Ishrat Parween stood third with 19,746 votes (9.87%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Binod Kumar Singh won the seat with a margin of 8,101 votes (4.55%). He was polled 47,924 votes with a vote share of 26.71%. NCP candidate Israt Parween got 39,823 votes (22.19%) and was the runner-up. Congress candidate Tauquir Alam stood third with 39,653 votes (22.10%).

Pranpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Nisha Singh (BJP)

2015: Binod Kumar Singh (BJP)

2010: Binod Kumar Singh (BJP)

Oct 2005: Mahendra Narayan Yadav (RJD)

Feb 2005: Mahendra Narayan Yadav (RJD)

2000: Binod Kumar Singh (BJP)

1995: Mahendra Narayan Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Mahendra Narayan Yadav (Janata Dal)

1985: Mangan Insan (Congress)

1980: Mohammad Sakur (Congress)

1977: Mahendra Narayan Yadav (JNP)​

Pranpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Pranpur Assembly constituency was 1,77,804 or 63.10 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,77,957 or 68.52 per cent.