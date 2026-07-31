Policeman involved in Bharat Tiwari encounter case arrested by STF, legal proceedings underway

Patna:

A policeman involved in the Bharat Tiwari encounter case has been arrested on Friday. The arrested policeman has been identified as Akshay. This operation was conducted jointly by Arrah Police and the Special Task Force (STF). Further legal proceedings are underway and the investigation is ongoing, Arrah SP Raj said. The development comes weeks after 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari was killed in a police encounter in Bihar's Bhojpur district on June 17.

Tiwari's family earlier demanded arrest of police personnel

Tiwari's family had earlier demanded the arrest of police personnel allegedly involved in the incident, withdrawal of cases registered against villagers and adequate security for the family. A family member had said that Tiwari's mother, Asha Devi, would continue her indefinite hunger strike until their demands were met.

"Until the arrest of Jagdishpur DSP Rajesh Sharma, Shahpur police station SHO Rajesh Kumar Mallkar, SI Ankit Aryan, and STF jawan Akshay Kumar, my mother, Asha Devi, will continue her indefinite fast," the family member had said.

The family also sought immediate security and requested that investigating officials inform them in advance before visiting for the probe. They further demanded that police withdraw cases allegedly registered against villagers following the encounter.

Incident sparked controversy over a Facebook Live video

The incident had sparked controversy after a Facebook Live video, recorded shortly before the shooting, appeared to show Tiwari throwing away his pistol toward police personnel. While the family claimed that he had surrendered and was shot despite being unarmed, Bhojpur Police maintained that he had fired multiple rounds at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence.

Following complaints by Tiwari's family, Bihar Police registered an FIR against the Jagdishpur DSP, Shahpur SHO and other police personnel in connection with the alleged wrongful killing. The investigation into the case is underway.

What is the whole matter?

It should be noted that on June 17, Bharat Tiwari, a resident of Bilauti village in Bihar's Bhojpur district, was killed in a police encounter. This incident sparked controversy in the area. Bharat Tiwari's family claimed that he had surrendered and dropped his weapon before being shot by the police. Following the outcry, the Bihar government announced a judicial inquiry into the incident. Previously, it had been reported that an FIR had been filed against several officers in the Bharat Tiwari encounter case.

What did the police say?

According to PTI, in the initial statement issued by the police regarding the incident, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari was reportedly described as "mentally unstable." Meanwhile, Bharat Tiwari's family and others described him as a social activist who consistently raised local issues with the administration. The police stated in their statement that Bharat Tiwari had been repeatedly firing at the police. In response, the police retaliated in self-defense, shooting him in the leg.

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Bharat Tiwari encounter: FIR registered against policemen involved in Bihar's Bhojpur operation