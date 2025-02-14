Friday, February 14, 2025
     
PM Modi set to visit Bihar's Bhagalpur on February 24, to release PM Kisan's 19th installment

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana is one of the main welfare schemes of the Indian government. It will be releasing its 19th installment on February 24, 2025.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Bhagalpur
Published : Feb 14, 2025 17:58 IST, Updated : Feb 14, 2025 18:08 IST
PM Modi to visit Bhagalpur on February 24
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar's Bhagalpur on February 24. During his visit, he will release the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme and address a public gathering. Additionally, the Prime Minister will also participate in agricultural programs and is expected to launch various state development initiatives. 

Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana, eligible farmers receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. However, not all the farmers are entitled to get this installment. 

PM Kisan 19th instalment: Eligibility 

In order to be eligible for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a person needs to fulfill below mentioned conditions:

  • Indian citizen
  • Should be a small or marginal farmer 
  • Owns cultivable land
  • Not be a retiree who receives a pension of at least Rs 10,000 per month
  • Not have filed for income tax 
  • Not be an institutional landholder 
