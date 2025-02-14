PM Modi set to visit Bihar's Bhagalpur on February 24, to release PM Kisan's 19th installment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar's Bhagalpur on February 24. During his visit, he will release the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme and address a public gathering. Additionally, the Prime Minister will also participate in agricultural programs and is expected to launch various state development initiatives.

Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana, eligible farmers receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. However, not all the farmers are entitled to get this installment.

PM Kisan 19th instalment: Eligibility

In order to be eligible for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a person needs to fulfill below mentioned conditions: