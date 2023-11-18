Bihar: ‘PM Modi backed my claim on father Ram Vilas Paswan's legacy’, says Chirag Paswan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan

Former Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Friday (November 17) asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged his claim to the political legacy of late father Ram Vilas Paswan. Chirag Paswan made the averment berating uncle and Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras who will hold a rally later this month in Hajipur, the Lok Sabha seat nurtured by the late leader for decades. He made the remarks while replying to queries from journalists about a proposed rally on November 28 which is being seen as a show of strength by Paras, a sitting MP from Hajipur, and is miffed at Chirag demanding the seat for his mother.

"Who will contest which seat in Lok Sabha polls is a decision for the NDA to take jointly. But my claim on my father's legacy has already been backed by the PM, who is the tallest leader in the coalition," Chirag said.

“I don't think the people of Hajipur are going to take my uncle's show of strength (shakti pradarshan) seriously. He has been a Union minister for a few years. Never before has he bothered to hold any public program, even in his own constituency,” he added.

Chirag steps up attack

Chirag said that his party has hit the ground and visiting various streets across Bihar. "Moreover, when the PM, at a recent rally in Telangana, chided Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's ill-treatment towards my father, he took my name and not the one in his cabinet", Paswan said.

He said that it was he and not his uncle, who the Centre invited to receive the Padma Bhushan award conferred posthumously to his father.

The LJP, founded by late Paswan, was split in 2021, a few months after his death after Paras, backed by other party MPs, revolted against Chirag. The LJP has since ceased to exist and respective factions headed by uncle and nephew have been recognised as separate parties.

Both are part of the NDA in Bihar where the BJP is aiming to sweep the Lok Sabha seats in next year’s general elections.

(With PTI inputs)