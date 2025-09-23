PM Modi to transfer Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women in Bihar under 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first phase of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, transferring Rs 10,000 directly into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar.

Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a mass-scale economic empowerment programme in Bihar on September 26. The scheme, which was approved by the Bihar cabinet on August 29, promises to uplift women by offering them initial financial support of Rs 10,000 to begin or expand their businesses. The funds totaling ₹7,500 crore will be directly transferred to 75 lakh eligible women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will attend the event in Patna as the chief guest.

How the scheme works

Under this scheme, one woman from each eligible household will receive Rs 10,000 in the first phase. This amount can be used to start small-scale businesses such as tailoring, animal husbandry, farming, handicrafts, or local trade. If successful, further support of up to Rs 2 lakh will be provided within six months, helping women grow their businesses. The scheme is targeted specifically at rural and urban poor families, with eligibility criteria ensuring it reaches those in need.

Widespread participation across Bihar

The response to the scheme has been overwhelming. 1.07 crore rural women have already applied, 4.66 lakh urban women have submitted applications and over 1.4 lakh women have newly applied to join Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to become eligible. The programme is being implemented through JEEViKA, Bihar’s rural livelihood initiative, ensuring deep grassroots-level reach.

Who can avail the benefits?

To qualify for the scheme:

The applicant must be a woman between 18 and 60 years of age.

She must be from a household with no member employed in government service or paying income tax.

She must be associated with a Self-Help Group (SHG).

Unmarried adult women without surviving parents are also eligible.

Simple application process

Rural Women: Apply through their village organisation. SHG-linked women submit a consolidated application during group meetings.

Urban Women: Apply online at [www.brlps.in](http://www.brlps.in). Women already associated with SHGs do not need to apply again.

Himanshu Sharma, CEO, JEEViKA said, “About 7.5 million women will receive funds on September 26, but the process will continue for others. The Prime Minister will press the button to transfer the money directly.”

Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) Spokesperson said, “Nitish Kumar goes to the people with a report card, while others carry a promise card. Everyone cannot be Nitish Kumar.”

Opposition reacts

Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) has promised a ‘Mai-Bahin Samman Yojana’, offering ₹2,500 per month to women, and is already distributing forms. Congress has launched ‘Mahila ki Baat, Congress ke Saath’, pledging similar financial support. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party has promised loans at 4% and 40 tickets for women in the assembly polls.