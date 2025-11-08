Phase 1 voter turnout in Bihar a 65-volt 'jhatka' to 'jungle raj': PM Modi's dig at RJD in Sitamarhi Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: In a poll rally in Sitamarhi, PM Modi asserted that people in Bihar don't want a 'katta sarkar' and are giving sleepless nights to opposition leaders by turning out in huge numbers in the phase 1 elections.

Sitamarhi:

Hailing the voters for the historic turnout in phase 1 of assembly elections in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that it was a 65-volt 'jhatka' to 'jungle raj', as he took a dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Speaking at a poll rally in Sitamarhi, he said while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wants to educate the youth, Lalu Prasad Yadav's party wants to provide 'katta' to them.

However, the prime minister asserted that the people in Bihar don't want a 'katta sarkar' and are giving sleepless nights to opposition leaders by turning out in huge numbers in the phase 1 elections. He alleged that the RJD is lying 'blatantly' by saying it will develop Bihar, as it was responsible for bringing 'jungle raj' to the state.

"These people want to make their children CM, ministers, MPs, MLAs - and they want to make your children ‘rangdaar’. But Bihar will never accept such a thing. ‘Jungle raj’ means 'katta', cruelty, corruption and enmity," PM Modi said, adding that the ruling NDA led by incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will return with a decisive majority.

"What does RJD want to do for the children of Bihar is clearly visible in their election campaign. Listen to the songs and slogans of the Jungle Raj people. You will be shocked. On RJD's stages, innocent children are being made to say that they want to become extortionists," he added.

Urging people to vote in record numbers in phase 2 on November 11, he said only the NDA can take action against infiltrators. He also took a swipe at Congress and its MP Rahul Gandhi, saying the fishery sector has been witnessing a huge growth in Bihar, while some leaders practising diving in ponds in state.

"The father of this 'naamdar', Congress leader and former Prime Minister, had once said that when Rs 1 is sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reach the village. Which 'panja' was it that reduced Re 1 to 15 paise?" he added.

In his address, the prime minister also lauded the Indian women's cricket team for winning the 2025 World Cup and said it happened because his government has always stood with the country's daughters in every possible way. "Some made fun of me when we started the Jan Dhan Yojana, but it has now become a pillar of women empowerment," he said.

The phase 2 of Bihar polls will be held on November 11 and the results will be declared on November 14. The phase 1 was held on November 6, which saw a voter turnout of 65 per cent.