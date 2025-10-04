Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. PM Modi to launch youth-focused initiatives worth over 62,000 crore, Bihar in focus

  Live PM Modi to launch youth-focused initiatives worth over 62,000 crore, Bihar in focus

PM Modi will also relaunch the Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana. Under this revamped scheme, five lakh graduates will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for two years.

PM Modi to launch youth-focused initiatives
PM Modi to launch youth-focused initiatives Image Source : PTI
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with the youth at 11 am today, unveiling a range of youth-focused schemes collectively valued at over Rs 62,000 crore, with a special focus on Bihar. The highlight of today’s event will be the launch of the PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) scheme, aimed at upgrading 1,000 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across India. The event will be attended virtually by PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Stay tuned for all the live updates on PM Modi's push for Bihar youth...

 

Live updates :Youth-focused initiative in India

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:40 AM (IST)Oct 04, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Skill university and vocational labs inaugurations

    PM Modi will inaugurate the Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University in Bihar to boost vocational education. He will also unveil 1,200 Vocational Skill Labs in Navodaya Vidyalayas and Eklavya Model Residential Schools across 34 states and Union Territories to foster skill development at the grassroots level.

     

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Oct 04, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi to relaunch Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana

    In a bid to empower graduates in Bihar, PM Modi will relaunch the Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana. Under this revamped scheme, five lakh graduates will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for two years, assisting them in transitioning from education to employment.

     

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Oct 04, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi to launch PM-SETU scheme

    Prime Minister Modi will kick off the PM-SETU initiative, investing Rs 60,000 crore to upgrade 1,000 ITIs across the country. The project will follow a hub-and-spoke model, enhancing skill development for India’s youth with a focus on industry-relevant training.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar
PM Modi Narendra Modi Bihar Bihar Election Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Bihar SIR
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\