PM Modi to launch youth-focused initiatives worth over 62,000 crore, Bihar in focus PM Modi will also relaunch the Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana. Under this revamped scheme, five lakh graduates will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for two years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with the youth at 11 am today, unveiling a range of youth-focused schemes collectively valued at over Rs 62,000 crore, with a special focus on Bihar. The highlight of today’s event will be the launch of the PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) scheme, aimed at upgrading 1,000 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across India. The event will be attended virtually by PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

