Vaishali (Bihar) :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 21) inaugurated the "Nitish Setu," the Kacchi Dargah-Raghopur-Bidupur six-lane bridge in Bihar's Vaishali district, which has been named after former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

After its inauguration, Modi, accompanied by Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Choudhary, walked on the bridge for a few minutes.

The PM also waved to the crowd with a 'gamcha'.

All about the six-lane bridge

The Nitish Setu is an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,280 crore. The 19.7-km-long project connects Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7-km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads. The bridge will connect Patna and Vaishali and will cut travel time to 20 to 25 minutes.

The six-lane bridge will provide a key link between NH-31 and NH-32 and was constructed by a joint venture of Larsen and Toubro and South Korean firm Daewoo.

The bridge will provide an additional crossing over the Ganga, easing traffic congestion on the existing Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu and reducing travel time between north and south Bihar. It is expected to particularly benefit residents of Raghopur Diara by improving connectivity to Patna and access to essential services such as healthcare and education.

The project will also facilitate the transportation of agricultural produce and industrial goods, improve access to markets and boost trade and commerce across the region, contributing to Bihar's economic development.

'It was a great pleasure': PM Modi after meeting Nitish Kumar

PM Modi was received by JDU supremo and former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and other NDA leaders at the Patna airport. After the arrival, PM Narendra Modi shared photographs on his official X handle, greeting warmly with Nitish Kumar.

"It was a great pleasure to meet Nitish Kumar Ji at Patna airport," PM wrote.

During his visit, PM Modi will also inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore across Bihar, covering roads, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, health and transport.

At the main event in Jafarpatti, the Prime Minister will inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 15,600 crore and lay the foundation stones for schemes valued at around Rs 14,450 crore. These include national highway projects, power infrastructure, urban water supply and sewerage schemes, and initiatives in education and healthcare.

The programme will also include a Grih Pravesh ceremony for more than 26,900 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

PM Modi will flag off 100 PM e-buses for Bihar, aimed at strengthening urban public transport and promoting cleaner mobility.

An industrial park and corridor in the Jafarpatti area are also among the initiatives linked to the state's industrial development plans.

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