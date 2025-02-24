NDA govt committed to farmers' welfare, be it at Centre or in state: PM Modi in Bhagalpur PM Modi in Bihar: The Prime Minister's visit, just months before the Bihar assembly elections, is likely to energise the NDA, which has been in power in the state for nearly two decades.

PM Modi in Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 19th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and inaugurated and dedicated various development projects to the nation, from the Bhagalpur district of Bihar on Monday. The Prime Minister transferred Rs 22,000 crore to the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers under the 19th installment of the PM Kisan scheme from Bhagalpur.

PM Modi addresses public rally

Addressing the public rally, where he released the 19th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the Prime Minister said, "I feel extremely proud to transfer the 19th installment of PM-Kisan to the accounts of our farmer-brothers and sisters from the holy land of Bihar along with inaugurating various development projects."

PM Modi said that his government has worked tirelessly to address every challenge faced by farmers. He emphasised the NDA's commitment to farmers' welfare, stating, "I have always considered the poor, 'annadata' (food providers), youth, and women as the four pillars of democracy."

"Several chief ministers, ministers and crores of farmers are connected with us at this event today, I thank all of them. Coming to the land of Mandarachal during the ongoing Maha Kumbh is a matter of great fortune. There is faith and heritage in this land, and also the capability of 'Viksit Bharat'," said the Prime Minister.

"Nearly 22,000 crore rupees have been sent to bank accounts of farmers across the country in a single click. As soon as I clicked the button, I saw people checking their mobile phones to confirm money transfer, and I could see the happiness in their eyes... The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi installment released today includes 75 lakh farmer beneficiaries from Bihar as well..." said PM Modi.

Farmers getting urea at subsidised rates only because of NDA govt: PM

The Prime Minister said that only because of NDA government, farmers getting urea at subsidised rates. "A farmer needs good seeds for farming, adequate and cheap fertilizers, irrigation facilities, protection of animals from diseases and protection from losses during disasters. Earlier, farmers used to be surrounded by crisis regarding all these aspects. Those who can eat animal feed can never change these conditions. The NDA government has changed these conditions," he said.

He further said that the milk production substantially increased in country due to NDA govt's efforts.

"Whether it is the Congress or 'jungle raj' people, the problems of farmers don't matter to them. Earlier when there was flood or drought or hailstorm, these people used to leave the farmers to fend for themselves. In 2014, when you blessed NDA, I said it will not work like this. The NDA govt launched Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, under which claims worth Rs 1.75 crore have been given to farmers in times of disaster," said PM Modi.

PM Modi felicitated with garland made of 'makhana' | WATCH

The Prime Minister was felicitated with a garland made of 'makhana' by top leaders as he arrived at Bhagalpur to release the 19th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

PM Modi reaches Bihar venue function in open vehicle | WATCH

Riding in an open vehicle with its front painted saffron, Prime Minister Modi made a grand entry at his event in Bihar on Monday. After arriving in Purnea via his special aircraft, he took a helicopter to Bhagalpur, approximately 90 km away, where he was welcomed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries.

The helipad was just a few hundred meters from the stage, but Prime Minister Modi, known for his strong connection with the people, opted for what appeared to be an impromptu roadshow. Accompanied by his alliance partner, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he waved to the crowd as chants of "Modi! Modi!" filled the air, making his way to the stage during his third consecutive term in office.

The PM's tour, coming a few months ahead of assembly polls in Bihar, is expected to enthuse the NDA, which has ruled the state for nearly a couple of decades.

