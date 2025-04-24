Those behind Pahalgam attack will get unimaginable punishment: PM Modi's scathing warning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke for the first time about the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack and urged the gathering in Bihar's Madhubani to observe a moment of silence to mourn the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack and chanted "Om Shanti".
As soon as he took the stage, the Prime Minister said, "Before I begin my speech, I would like to request all of you to observe a moment of silence, wherever you are, to pay tribute to the families we lost on 22 April."
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech:
In the last decade, more than 2 lakh Gram Panchayats were connected to the Internet. More than 5.50 lakh Common Service Centres have been built in villages, there is another benefit from panchayats going digital.
Now one can easily get many documents like Life/Death Certificate, Land Holding Certificate etc.
Bihar is the land from where revered Bapu spread the mantra of Satyagraha. Venerable Bapu firmly believed that unless the villages of India become strong, India will not be able to develop rapidly.
Today, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, the entire country is connected with Mithila and Bihar. The foundation stone and inauguration of projects worth thousands of crores of rupees related to the development of the country and Bihar have been laid here.