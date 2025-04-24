Those behind Pahalgam attack will get unimaginable punishment: PM Modi's scathing warning PM Modi is addressing his first public event in Bihar's Madhubani after the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

Madhubani:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke for the first time about the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack and urged the gathering in Bihar's Madhubani to observe a moment of silence to mourn the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack and chanted "Om Shanti".

As soon as he took the stage, the Prime Minister said, "Before I begin my speech, I would like to request all of you to observe a moment of silence, wherever you are, to pay tribute to the families we lost on 22 April."

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech: