PM Modi flags off first 16-coach Namo Bharat train between Jayanagar-Patna | Check route, fare, schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the first 16-coach Namo Bharat Rapid Rail service between Jayanagar and Patna, marking a significant expansion in India’s semi-high-speed rail network. The launch took place during a National Panchayati Raj Day programme in Madhubani, Bihar, where the Prime Minister also led a moment of silence to honour the victims of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead.

The new Namo Bharat service is the first in the country to feature 16 coaches, a step up from the 12-coach service introduced last year between Ahmedabad and Bhuj. According to railway officials, the increase in coach capacity aims to serve the heavy passenger load on this route, which connects key towns such as, Madhubani, Sakri, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Barauni, and Mokama to Patna.

Alongside this flagship train, the Prime Minister also flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express between Saharsa and Mumbai, and new passenger services between Pipra and Saharsa, and Saharsa and Samastipur. Watch VIDEO:

Advanced features and affordable fares

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, said the newly launched Namo Bharat Rapid Rail marks "the future of Indian Railways, revolutionising intercity travel" in India.

Key features, fare, and schedule of Jayanagar-Patna Namo Bharat train:

The 16-coach, fully air-conditioned train can seat about 2,000 passengers, with standing room for an additional 1,000. It boasts advanced features including ergonomically designed seats, handrails and straps for standing passengers, modular interiors, charging ports, vacuum-based toilets, and a real-time station route display. Safety and communication are enhanced through the ‘Kavach’ anti-collision system, CCTV cameras, fire detection systems, and an emergency talk-back feature that allows passengers to communicate directly with the loco pilot or train manager. Tickets are affordably priced, with a 25-kilometer journey costing just Rs 30. The train will operate six days a week on the Jayanagar–Patna route, offering a quicker and more reliable commute with a maximum speed of 110 kmph, effectively halving the travel time on this stretch.

Nation united in grief over Pahalgam attack

At the Madhubani event, the Prime Minister began his address to lead thousands in observing a moment of silence for the victims of the terror attack in Baisaran, near Pahalgam. Modi described them as “our family members” and said the country stood united in grief.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was present at the event, also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims' families. Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the country had full confidence in the Prime Minister’s leadership and believed a fitting response to the perpetrators would follow.

This was PM Modi’s first public address since the terror incident on Tuesday.

