Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took aim at the previous political dispensation in Bihar, saying the state had moved from a period when scams and crime dominated headlines to one where investments and action against criminals were in focus. Addressing a large gathering in Vaishali, Modi credited the change to good governance under Nitish Kumar and said Bihar had found a renewed sense of confidence over the past three decades.

"The great festival of 'Chhath'... has just concluded. Now, with the blessings of Chhathi Maiya, we are here to celebrate a festival of development," Modi said, describing the large gathering as evidence of growing public support for development. His visit saw the inauguration of the six-lane Nitish Setu over the Ganga, the launch of 100 PM-eBuses and the inauguration and foundation-laying of development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore.

PM Modi says Bihar has moved from scams to investments

Drawing a contrast between Bihar's past and present, Modi said the state's priorities and public discourse had changed since the NDA came to power.

"Just recall what things were like before the NDA came to power. Back then, the talk was all about scams. Today, the focus is on the investments. In the past, the headlines were dominated by crime statistics; now, the discussion centres on action being taken against criminals," he said.

He also recalled the political and administrative changes Bihar had witnessed over the years, saying the state had chosen a new direction around three decades ago.

"About three decades ago, Bihar chose a new path, a path of hope and trust. Bihar, which had endured decades of hardship, found a renewed sense of confidence in good governance under the leadership of Nitish ji," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to Nitish Kumar's long tenure as Chief Minister, Modi said the work was now being carried forward by Samrat Choudhary and his team with Nitish Kumar's blessings.

PM Modi inaugurates Nitish Setu, says bridge will boost connectivity

A major highlight of the Prime Minister's visit was the inauguration of Nitish Setu, a six-lane extradosed cable-stayed bridge across the Ganga. Built at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore, the 19.7-km project connects Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7-km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads.

Speaking about the project, Modi said the bridge had been named in honour of Nitish Kumar as a recognition of his contribution to Bihar.

"In honour of the respected Nitish ji, this modern bridge has been named 'Nitish Setu'. It serves as a tribute from the people of Bihar to his dedication and service," he said.

The Prime Minister said the bridge would make travel between Patna and Vaishali easier by reducing both distance and travel-related difficulties. He also highlighted the benefits it would bring to farmers and other sections of the population.

"It will now be easier to transport crops, fruits, vegetables, milk, and dairy products to larger markets," Modi said, adding that the bridge would also improve access to education for young people and medical facilities for the elderly.

The new crossing is expected to ease traffic pressure on existing bridges, including Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu, while strengthening connectivity between north and south Bihar.

PM Modi flags off 100 e-buses, homes handed over to beneficiaries

Modi also highlighted other initiatives launched during the programme, including the flagging off of 100 modern PM-eBuses to improve urban public transport in Bihar.

"Today, 100 modern PM-eBuses have been flagged off to make urban transport more convenient," he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the keys to permanent homes were handed over to thousands of poor families. The programme also marked the Griha Pravesh of more than 26,900 beneficiaries of the housing scheme.

Congratulating the people of Bihar on the initiatives, Modi said the projects were part of the state's wider development push.

PM Modi recalls Ram Vilas Paswan, speaks of fulfilling his vision

During his address, the Prime Minister also remembered late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, saying the development work underway in Bihar was helping fulfil his aspirations for the state.

"In this same spirit, development projects worth thousands of crores have been inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid here today," Modi said.

"I am certain that wherever the soul of my friend Ram Vilas ji may be, he must be showering flowers upon us, for we are bringing his dreams to fruition," he added.

The Prime Minister said the projects launched in Vaishali reflected the continuation of the development agenda pursued in Bihar over the years.

Projects worth Rs 34,470 crore across key sectors

During the programme, Modi inaugurated and dedicated several development projects to the nation and laid the foundation stones for new initiatives with a combined value of around Rs 34,470 crore. The projects cover road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare, transport and other sectors.

The package includes road and power infrastructure, canal restoration and modernisation, water supply and sewerage schemes, educational facilities and healthcare-related projects. It also includes the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of NH-139W and a power evacuation project for the Pirpainti Super Thermal Power Project.

Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary were among those present at the event. Modi was also felicitated after inaugurating Nitish Setu and held a roadshow in Vaishali, with Paswan and Choudhary accompanying him.

Addressing the crowd, the Prime Minister said the scale of the gathering could not be adequately captured by a camera. He described it as a sign of growing public awareness and commitment to development.

"I do not believe that a gathering of such immense scale could ever be fully captured by a camera. This vast crowd stands as living proof of a growing awareness and commitment towards development," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended IIT Kharagpur's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in West Bengal, and after his engagements in Vaishali, he will be travelling to Lucknow to participate in the 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh.

(With inputs from ANI)

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