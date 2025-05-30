Advertisement
PM Modi addresses gathering after inaugurating projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Bihar's Karakat

PM Modi in Bihar's Karakat said those in Pakistan erased the vermilion of our sisters, the Indian Army turned their places into ruins.

PM Modi addresses a gathering in Bihar's Karakat.
Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Patna:

 PM Modi addressed a gathering after inaugurating projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Bihar's Karakat. During his address, he said the people of Sasaram know the customs of Lord Ram. “'Praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye'... After the dreadful terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I had promised the country on the land of Bihar that the hideouts of the masters of terrorism would be razed to the ground, that they would get a punishment bigger than they could ever imagine. Today, when I have come to Bihar, I have come here after fulfilling my promise," he said.  

