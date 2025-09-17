Pipra Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Pipra Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Shyambabu Prasad Yadav won the Pipra constituency in 2020 by defeating the CPIM candidate Rajmangal Prasad with a margin of 8,177 votes.

The Pipra Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 17 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Pipra Assembly constituency comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Shyambabu Prasad Yadav of the BJP won the seat by defeating the BJP candidate Sachindra Prasad Singh with a margin of 1,193 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Radha Mohan Singh won from the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 88,287 votes by defeating Dr Rajesh Kumar of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

In 2015, BJP candidate Shyambabu Prasad Yadav registered a win in the Pipra constituency. In 2010, JD-U candidate Awadhesh Prasad Kushwaha registered his victory from the seat.

Pipra Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Pipra Assembly constituency is a part of the Purvi Champaran (East) district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,00,538 voters in the Pipra constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 96,261 voters were male and 1,03,248 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 919 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pipra in 2020 was 340 (318 were men and 22 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Pipra constituency was 1,35,551. Out of this, 66,452 voters were male and 68,329 were female. There were 1,029 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pipra in 2015 was 330 (313 were men and 17 were women).

Pipra Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Pipra constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Pipra Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Pipra Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Pipra Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Shyambabu Prasad Yadav won the seat with a margin of 8,177 votes (4.21%). He polled 88,587 votes with a vote share of 44.18%. Yadav defeated CPIM candidate Raj Mangal Prasad, who got 80,410 votes (40.01%). Independent candidate Awadhesh Kushwaha stood third with 6,940 votes (3.46%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Shyambabu Prasad Yadav won the seat with a margin of 3,930 votes (2.30%). He polled 65,552 votes with a vote share of 38.00%. JD-U candidate Krishan Chandra got 61,622 votes (35.72%) and was the runner-up. CPM candidate Raj Mangal Prasad stood third with 8,366 votes (4.85%).

Pipra Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Shyambabu Prasad Yadav (BJP)

2015- Yadubansh Kumar Yadav (RJD)

2010- Sujata Devi (JD-U)

October, 2005- Krishnanandan (BJP)

February, 2005- Krishna (BJP)

2000- Surendra Kumar Chandra (RJD)

1995- Sahdeo Paswan (JD)

1990- Sahdeo Paswan (JD)

1985- Nand Lal Chaudhary (Congress)

1980- Nand Lal Chaudhary (Congress)

1977- Tulsi Ram (CPI)

1972- Tulsi Ram (CPI)

Pipra Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,94,157 or 59.08% in the Pipra Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,71,042 or 57.74%.