Phulwari Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Shyam Rajak Vs Gopal Ravidas | Who will win? The key candidates of the Phulwari Assembly constituency are Janata Dal United's (JDU) Shyam Rajak, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation's Gopal Ravidas and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Shashi Kant Prasad.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Phulwari Assembly constituency will begin at 8 a.m., along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Phulwari is one of the 243 assembly segments. The Phulwari seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and plays a key role in the political landscape of the region.

Main Parties and Candidates in Phulwari

The Phulwari Assembly constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest featuring prominent leaders from major political parties in Bihar. Janata Dal United's (JDU) Shyam Rajak, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation's Gopal Ravidas and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Shashi Kant Prasad are the main candidates in the Phulwari constituency of Bihar. The JDU is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the CPI-ML (L) has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Phulwari Assembly Constituency Past Winners