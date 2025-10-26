Phulwari Assembly Election 2025: Can six-time MLA Shyam Rajak retain his seat against incumbent Gopal Ravidas? Hot seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Shyam Rajak has won the Phulwari seat six times, once as a Janata Dal candidate, thrice on an RJD ticket, and twice representing JD(U). Currently in the RJD, Rajak remains a prominent contender and a strong claimant for Phulwari.

Patna:

The Phulwari Assembly constituency in Patna district is set for a high-stakes contest in the 2025 Bihar elections. Six-time MLA Shyam Rajak of JD(U), a seasoned politician with deep roots in the constituency, will face off against the incumbent Gopal Ravidas of CPI-ML (L), who claimed the seat in 2020 as part of the Mahagathbandhan. The contest is shaping up to be a triangular battle with the entry of Suraj Kumar from Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), making Phulwari one of the most closely watched seats in the upcoming polls.

Phulwari Assembly Election 2025: Key candidates

Janata Dal United's (JDU) Shyam Rajak, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation's Gopal Ravidas, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Shashi Kant Prasad are the main candidates in the Phulwari constituency of Bihar. The JDU is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the CPI-ML (L) has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Phulwari Assembly Constituency

The Phulwari Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 188 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Phulwari Assembly constituency lies in Patna district and comes under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

Phulwari, also known as Phulwari Sharif, is significant for Muslims as it has been a hub of Islamic scholarship and was home to Sufi saints. The constituency has a diverse voter base, with significant populations of Ravidas, Paswans, Yadavs, and Muslim communities. The constituency has often been seen as an RJD stronghold. The constituency has held 12 assembly elections so far, with RJD winning four times, Congress three times, JD(U) twice, and Janata Dal and Janata Party once each.

Phulwari Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Phulwari Assembly constituency is a part of the Patna district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,64,523 voters in the Phulwari constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,92,158 were male and 1,72,353 were female voters. 12 voters belonged to the third gender. 442 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Phulwari in 2020 was 518 (472 men and 46 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Phulwari constituency was 3,25,312. Out of this, 1,75,960 voters were male, 1,49,338 were female, and 14 belonged to a third gender. There were 496 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Phulwari in 2015 was 403 (356 men and 47 women).

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Gopal Ravidas won the Phulwari seat with a margin of 13,857 votes (6.73%). He polled 91,124 votes with a vote share of 43.57%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Arun Manjhi, who got 77,267 votes (36.95%). All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Kumari Pratibha stood third with 5,019 votes (2.4%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Shyam Rajak won the Phulwari seat with a margin of 45,713 votes (24.47%). He polled 94,094 votes with a vote share of 49.77%. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) candidate Rajeshwar Manjhi got 48,381 votes (25.59%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate stood third with 11,188 votes (5.92%).