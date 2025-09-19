Phulparas Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Phulparas Assembly Election 2025: The Phulparas Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In 2020, Sheela Kumari of the Janata Dal (United) won the seat by defeating Kripanath Pathak of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 10966 votes.

The Phulparas Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 39 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs) . The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Phulparas Assembly constituency comes under the Jhanjharpur Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Rampreet Mandal won from Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 184169 votes by defeating Suman Kumar Mahaseth of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Phulparas Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Phulparas Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 325217 voters in the Phulparas constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 170837 were male and 154370 were female voters. Only 10 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 831 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Phulparas in 2020 was 325 (300 men and 25 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Phulparas constituency was 301379. Out of this, 157962 voters were male, 143411 were female. Only 6 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 998 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Phulparas in 2015 was 92 (92 men and 0 women).

Phulparas Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Phulparas constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Phulparas Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Phulparas Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Phulparas Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Sheela Kumari won the seat with a margin of 10966 votes (6.15%). He polled 75116 votes with a vote share of 41.26%. He defeated INC candidate Kripanath Pathak, who got 64150 votes (35.24%). LJP candidate Binod Kumar Singh

stood third with 10088 votes (5.54%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Guljar Devi won the seat with margin of 13415 votes (8.78%). BJP candidate Ram Sundar Yadav got 50953 votes (32.14%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Sheela Kumari (JDU)

2015: Guljar Devi (JDU)

2010: Guljar Devi (JDU)

Oct 2005: Deo (SP)

Feb 2005: Deo (SP)

2000: Ram Kumar Yadav (JDU)

1995: Deo Nath Yadav (INC)

1990: Ram Kumar Yadav (JD)

1985: Hemlata Yadav (INC)

1980: Surendra Yadav (JNP)

1977: Devendra Prasad Yadav (JNP)

1972: Uttam Lal Yadav SOP 50214

Phulparas Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Phulparas Assembly constituency was 182055 or 55.98 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 158555 or 52.61 per cent.