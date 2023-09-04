Petition filed in Bihar court against MK Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi over 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Udayanidhi Stalin

In the wake of outrage due to Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks against Sanatan Dharma, a petition has been filed against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son before a court in Bihar. According to reports, Muzaffarpur-based advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has filed a complaint alleging that the remarks of Udhayanidhi Stalin have hurt Hindu sentiments. The petition has been filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Lal.

Ojha, who remains in the news for his petitions against political bigwigs and other celebrities, has sought the trial of the Tamil Nadu CM and his son, who is also a cabinet minister, under sections of the Indian Penal Code. The matter has been posted for hearing on September 14.

DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had alleged on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma is against equality and social justice, and had likened it to coronavirus, malaria, fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes.

His remarks evoked sharp reactions from the BJP across the country, with some leaders alleging that it was a call for genocide and others demanding that Udayanidhi be booked for treason.

Udhayanidhi rubbished the genocidal claim and said his speech was a pointer to social evils.

(with inputs from PTI)