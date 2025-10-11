Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh denies contesting 2025 Bihar elections, calls himself 'true soldier' of BJP Sharing a photo of him with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Pawan Singh further stressed that he did not join the BJP to contest the elections.

Patna:

Popular Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh said on Saturday that he will not contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, calling himself a 'true soldier' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sharing a photo of him with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Singh - a Rajput - further stressed that he did not join the BJP to contest the elections.

"I, Pawan Singh, want to inform my Bhojpuri community that I did not join the party to contest the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, nor do I intend to contest the assembly elections," he posted, "I am a true soldier of the party and will remain one."

Speculations were rife about the Bhojpuri star contesting the Bihar elections after he senior BJP leaders, including party president and Union Minister JP Nadda, last month. Interestingly, Singh had also met Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Kushwaha, who had suffered defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls due to his decision to contest as an independent from Karakat.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had fielded Singh from West Bengal's Asansol, but asked him to withdraw his nomination over row on his music video and songs that depicted Bengali women in a vulgar manner. Later, he was also suspended from the party due to anti-party activities, but only after he contested the general elections against Kushwaha from Karakat.

Singh's wife meets Prashant Kishor

Meanwhile, on Friday, Singh's wife Jyoti met Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor in Patna, signalling that she may contest the Bihar polls. "Jyoti ji came to meet us today... Let me make it very clear that contesting elections or getting a party ticket is not her intention. She came to explain the difficulties she is currently going through," said Kishor later.

Jyoti has reportedly appealed for help from several leaders, after the couple’s marital discord intensified recently when she visited the actor-singer at his Lucknow flat.

The Bhojpuri star, however, has denied the allegations. "Would I hurt the feelings of the public, who have helped me reach this position? The truth is police were already present at my house to ensure nothing untoward happened. No one was called against her," he posted on social media.

(With inputs from PTI)