Pawan Singh breaks silence on wife Jyoti's claims, asks 'Apnapan kahan tha election se pehle?'

Patna:

Bhojpuri singer-actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh addressed the media after his wife Jyoti Singh was seen breaking down outside his residence in Lucknow after police officers stopped her from entering. In a press conference Singh recounted the events leading to his wife Jyoti Singh’s breakdown. According to Pawan, they were having dinner when a friend informed him that Jyoti was on her way. After advising her to come later, Pawan was later shocked to find out that Jyoti had arrived at the house.

Legal disputes between the couple

Pawan Singh also discussed the ongoing legal issues between him and his wife. He mentioned that divorce proceedings were underway on his side in Ara, while Jyoti had filed for maintenance in Ballia. Pawan said that the law treats both of them equally, despite their personal differences. Pawan explained that Jyoti had refused to leave the house when asked, which led to a dispute. He tried to keep the situation calm by preparing food for her and leaving for a meeting.

However, when he checked his phone during the meeting, he learned about the escalating conflict at home. Fearing further complications, Pawan decided not to return that night and spent hours in his car. His friend, Dhananjay, later managed to calm the situation and ensured Jyoti left respectfully.

Pawan Singh questions Jyoti’s intentions

During the press conference, Pawan Singh expressed his frustration, particularly about Jyoti’s sudden display of affection after their falling out.

He questioned why Jyoti didn’t show such affection before the elections or even earlier in their marriage, especially when she had expressed political ambitions. Pawan also recalled a conversation with Jyoti’s father, Ram Babu, who had once asked him to make Jyoti a legislator, leaving Pawan wondering about the motivations behind her actions.

Pawan shared how difficult it was to return home after a long day, only to have his staff, not his wife or daughter, answer the door. He revealed that despite his public persona as a superstar, he is still human and experiences exhaustion and emotional pain just like anyone else.