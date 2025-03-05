Pawan Singh, Bhojpuri star, to contest Bihar Assembly elections, keeps everyone guessing on BJP option | Video Bihar Assembly elections: Pawan Singh made this statement during a press conference in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Tuesday (March 4) while promoting a film.

Bihar Assembly elections: Bhojpuri film actor and singer Pawan Singh will contest the Bihar Assembly elections. In Jamshedpur, Pawan Singh said that after the Lok Sabha elections 2024, he will now contest the Bihar Assembly elections. When asked about contesting the elections from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pawan Singh replied that time will tell, and he cannot say anything clearly at the moment.

He also mentioned that there is more discussion about his defeat than his victory. Pawan Singh made this statement during a press conference in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Tuesday (March 4) while promoting a film. It is noteworthy that Pawan Singh's wife, Jyoti Singh, had also announced a few days ago that she would contest the elections from Rohtas.

Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November of this year.

Earlier in May 2024, BJP expelled Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Pawan Singh for running as an independent candidate in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency, defying the party's official candidate from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Pawan Singh had previously announced his intention to contest the Karakat seat independently, a move that has now led to his expulsion. In a letter to Singh, the Bihar BJP said, "You are contesting the Lok Sabha elections against the official candidate of the NDA. This act of yours is against the party, which has tarnished the party's image and violated party discipline. Therefore, as per the orders of the Honorable State President, you are expelled from the party for this anti-party activity."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and state BJP president Samrat Choudhary commented on the decision, saying, "It's obvious if someone contests election against the party, such actions are taken at the party's level."