Patna Secretariat clock tower to be shortened for safer flight landings at airport

Patna:

In a bid to enhance aviation safety at Patna’s Jayprakash Narayan International Airport, authorities have proposed reducing the height of the historic Secretariat clock tower by 17.5 metres. The tower’s current height has been identified as a major obstacle for aircraft attempting to land, causing operational challenges and compromising runway utility.

The 49.5-metre-high clock tower, originally built in 1917 and inspired by London’s Big Ben, has long posed a problem for incoming flights. Due to its height, 134 metres of the airport’s runway cannot be used, and planes are forced to land at a steep 3.5-degree angle, which does not align with global aviation safety norms.

The matter was reviewed in a high-level meeting between the district administration and the Airport Authority of India (AAI), chaired by Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, Divisional Commissioner and former Patna DM. He acknowledged the gravity of the situation, calling it “a serious aviation safety concern,” and directed officials to send a proposal for the tower’s height reduction to the state government.

Runway expansion in the pipeline

Constructed in 1917, the Secretariat clock tower originally stood at 198 feet (approximately 60 metres) tall. It was damaged in the 1934 Bihar earthquake, which reduced its height to 184 feet. A clock was later installed in 1924. Today, its presence hampers efficient use of the runway and compromises flight safety.

Alongside the clock tower proposal, authorities also discussed expanding the runway by 700 metres to accommodate safer takeoffs and landings. The plan includes a 200-metre extension to the west and a 500-metre extension to the east. The Divisional Commissioner has asked the DM to initiate a proposal for this.

While the western side of the airport has available land, the eastern extension will require approximately 15 acres from the adjacent Patna Zoo (Chidiya Ghar). Airport officials said the current runway length is inadequate, often forcing hard landings and creating discomfort for passengers.

Municipal dumping yard to be shifted

Another critical issue raised during the meeting was the relocation of the municipal dumping yard near Gardanibagh. Waste accumulation in the area attracts birds, increasing the risk of bird strikes for aircraft. Authorities cited a past crash incident in the area as a grim reminder of the danger. The district administration has been instructed to expedite the removal of the dumping yard.

Officials present at the review meeting

The meeting was attended by several top officials including Patna DM Tyagarajan S.M., Traffic SP Aparajita Lohan, the Additional Municipal Commissioner, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), airport director, and officials from the Indian Air Force stationed at Bihta.

The comprehensive review reflects a strong push by the administration and airport authorities to improve safety standards and passenger experience at one of Bihar’s busiest airports.