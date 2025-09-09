Patna Sahib gurdwara receives bomb threat, security beefed up at shrine SP (Patna East) Parichay Kumar said it was mentioned in the mail that explosives had been planted on the shrine's premises.

Patna:

Security was beefed up at the Patna Sahib gurdwara after the shrine received a bomb threat, police said on Tuesday. The Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, which commemorates the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, received the threat email on Monday evening, police added.

Mail mentions explosives planted on shrine premises

Giving details, SP (Patna East) Parichay Kumar said it was mentioned in the mail that explosives had been planted on the shrine's premises.

"Security was immediately beefed up on the gurdwara premises, and bomb disposal squad and dog squad were engaged. No suspicious object has been found so far," he told PTI.

"Prima facie, the mail appears to be a hoax. A case has been registered and the Cyber Cell is tracing the origin of the mail," he added.

Know all about Patna Sahib gurdwara

The shrine, built by Ranjit Singh in the 18th century, is one of the five takhts in Sikhism. Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna in 1666. He spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib.

With inputs from PTI