Patna: Road caves-in near Mithapur vegetable market after heavy rain, vehicles trapped | Watch video

A portion of the road near Mithapur Vegetable Market in Bihar's Patna collapsed on Saturday (October 4) following heavy rainfall, leaving two vehicles trapped in the sinkhole. The sudden subsidence created a large crater on the road, causing panic among residents and commuters in the surrounding area. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud cracking noise, followed by vibrations that shook nearby shops and structures.

Panic and quick administrative response

The dramatic incident led to chaos as pedestrians and shopkeepers rushed to safety, fearing further collapse. Upon receiving information, administrative officials and police teams quickly reached the spot and cordoned off the area to ensure public safety. Traffic movement in the affected zone has been completely halted until further orders, and alternative routes have been arranged to prevent congestion around the site.

Minister inspects the site

Bihar Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin arrived at the site soon after the incident to take stock of the situation. He directed officials to conduct an urgent assessment of the collapse and begin corrective measures. Preliminary observations suggest that continuous rainfall over the past few days likely weakened the soil structure beneath the road, leading to the sudden cave-in.

Repair and safety measures underway

Local authorities have deployed engineers from the Patna Municipal Corporation and the Road Construction Department to examine the extent of damage and identify possible causes, including drainage issues or structural failure. Heavy machinery has been brought in to remove debris and retrieve the trapped vehicles.

Officials have assured residents that repair and restoration work will be undertaken immediately, and measures will be put in place to prevent such incidents in other vulnerable areas of the city.