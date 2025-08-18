Patna-Purnia Expressway declared National Expressway-9: Check routes, travel time and other details The 250-km-long expressway will start from Mirnagar Arezi (Hajipur) on NH-22 and connect to NH-27 (East-West Corridor) at Hansdah in Purnia district. The project includes 21 major bridges, 140 minor bridges, 11 railway overbridges, 21 interchanges and 322 underpasses.

Patna:

One of Bihar's most ambitious road projects, the Patna–Purnia Expressway, has been formally accorded the status of a National Expressway by the central government. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification declaring the expressway as National Expressway-9 (NE-9). This will be the first expressway in Bihar to be constructed entirely within the state’s boundaries.

What did the Bihar minister say?

Expressing gratitude to the Centre, Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin said, "Being notified as National Expressway-9 is a proud moment for Bihar. Since the announcement of this project, work has progressed rapidly, and the state government is extending all necessary support to the Centre to ensure it is completed on time and will continue to do so."

Patna to Purnia in just 3 hours

The minister further said this project will give a new direction to the state’s road infrastructure. "Once operational, travel from Patna to Purnia will take only three hours and the Seemanchal region will witness renewed social and economic development. Securing national expressway status is undoubtedly a historic achievement for Bihar," he added.

Where will the expressway pass through?

The 250-km-long expressway will start from Mirnagar Arezi (Hajipur) on NH-22 and connect to NH-27 (East-West Corridor) at Hansdah in Purnia district, passing through Narharpur, Harlocahanpur, Bajidpur, Saronja, Rasna, Parora and Fatehpur. The project includes 21 major bridges, 140 minor bridges, 11 railway overbridges, 21 interchanges and 322 underpasses. Additionally, link roads will be constructed to connect the district headquarters of Samastipur, Saharsa and Madhepura. Land acquisition is progressing rapidly across more than 250 villages in 29 blocks of six districts. Construction will begin as soon as land acquisition is completed.

ALSO READ: Game-Changer for Gopalganj! New highway to link NH-27 with Purvanchal Expressway - Check details