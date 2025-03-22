Patna hospital director shot dead inside her chamber, police launch probe Patna hospital director Surbhi Raj was shot dead inside her chamber by unidentified assailants. Police have launched an investigation, recovered bullet shells, and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

A shocking crime rocked Bihar’s capital on Thursday as unidentified assailants barged into a hospital and shot dead its director in broad daylight. The incident took place in the Agamkuan police station area near Dhanki Mor, where the criminals entered the victim’s chamber and fired multiple bullets before fleeing the scene while brandishing their weapons.

The brutal murder has created panic in the area. Upon receiving the information, Agamkuan police, along with senior officials from Patna City Police, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and City SP (East), reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Police investigation underway

Agamkuan police station in-charge Neeraj Kumar Pandey confirmed that the deceased has been identified as Surbhi Raj, the director of the hospital. The police have recovered five bullet shells from the crime scene.

To expedite the investigation, a dog squad and forensic team have been deployed. Authorities are also scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

City SP (East) stated that police teams are actively investigating the case, and efforts are underway to nab the perpetrators.