Chandan Mishra murder case: Key shooters identified, Bihar Police launches statewide raids Police have identified key shooters in the Chandan Mishra hospital murder case, revealing a gang rivalry and sparking political outrage over rising crime in Bihar.

Patna:

In a significant breakthrough in the sensational Chandan Mishra murder case, police have identified four of the five shooters involved in the deadly hospital attack. The prime accused has been named as Tausif alias Badshah, a resident of Phulwari Sharif in Patna. The other three shooters are Mannu, Surajbhan, and Bhindi alias Balwant Singh. While Tausif hails from Patna, the remaining suspects are from Buxar district — with Mannu belonging to Belaur village and Balwant Singh to Liladharpur village.

Police have launched extensive raids at multiple locations in Phulwari Sharif and Buxar to locate the accused and investigate their network. One shooter's identity remains unknown.

FIR lodged; conspiracy angle emerges

Based on a complaint filed by Chandan Mishra’s father, Mantu Mishra, an FIR has been registered at Patna's Shastri Nagar police station. The FIR names Balwant, Mannu, and Tausif as key accused, while two unidentified individuals are also mentioned. Police have added charges of criminal conspiracy, indicating that the shooting was a coordinated and premeditated act.

Brazen attack inside ICU captured on CCTV

The murder took place in the ICU of Paras Hospital in Patna, where five armed assailants entered and opened fire on Chandan Mishra, a convict serving a life sentence who was on parole for medical treatment. The incident, captured on CCTV, has sent shockwaves across the state. The attackers managed to escape after the shooting, reportedly heading toward Buxar.

Prisoner on parole: A gangster with a violent past

Chandan Mishra, a well-known criminal from Buxar with multiple murder cases against him, was transferred from Bhagalpur jail for medical treatment. Despite being under custody, he was gunned down inside what should have been a secure medical facility. Authorities confirm that Chandan was serving a life sentence at the time of the attack.

Rival gang involvement suspected

According to Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma, preliminary investigations suggest the attack was orchestrated by members of a rival gang, believed to be aligned with a criminal named Sheru. “Chandan had a prior conflict with Sheru while lodged in Bhagalpur jail. We suspect this shooting was a direct result of that gang rivalry,” Sharma said.

Police voordinate with Buxar officials for shooter identification

Police teams are now working in coordination with Buxar district officials to confirm the identities of all five shooters. CCTV footage from the hospital has captured clear images of the attackers, which are being used to trace their movements. Meanwhile, Chandan Mishra continues to receive medical treatment following the shooting.

Hospital security under scrutiny

The attack inside the ICU has raised serious concerns about security arrangements in high-risk hospital zones, particularly when criminals are admitted under parole. Authorities have begun reviewing protocols and are considering additional security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Spike in murders across Bihar raises political heat

Bihar has witnessed a disturbing surge in violent crimes, with 50 murders reported in just 26 days across the state and 14 killings in Patna alone over the last 16 days, including the high-profile murder of gangster Chandan Mishra. Other victims include Gopal Khemka, Ajit Kumar, Ramakant Yadav, Vikram Jha, Jitendra Kumar Mahato, Sushila Devi, and Surendra Kewat. This alarming rise in killings has fueled political tensions ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, with opposition parties reviving the “jungle raj” narrative—once associated with the Lalu Yadav era—to target the Nitish Kumar-led government’s perceived failure in maintaining law and order. As the investigation into Chandan Mishra’s murder continues, concerns over deteriorating public safety, unchecked gang activity, and weakening governance are mounting, placing the state administration under intense scrutiny.