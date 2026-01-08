Patna horror: Speeding Thar mows down six, furious locals torch SUV after midnight chaos A speeding Thar SUV caused a major accident on Patna's Gola Road after ploughing into six people late Wednesday night. Four victims are in serious condition while angry locals torched the SUV in protest.

Patna:

A terrifying accident took place in Bihar's capital Patna on Wednesday night when a speeding Thar SUV lost control and ran over six people standing by the roadside. As per details, the incident took place on Gola Road under the limits of Danapur police station area. Eyewitnesses said the SUV was moving at a dangerously high speed and hit several people and vehicles in its path. The driver did not stop and continued accelerating, mowing down whoever came in front of the vehicle, they said. Soon after the accident, the driver abandoned the SUV and fled from the spot.

Four seriously injured, police rush victims to hospital

Six people were injured in the accident, out of which four suffered serious injuries. Police personnel reached the location quickly and, with the help of locals, shifted the victims to a hospital for immediate treatment. One woman was reportedly in such critical condition that she was unable to stand without support, as per information.

Angry locals torch the Thar SUV

The incident triggered anger among local residents. A large crowd gathered and set the Thar on fire. The vehicle was burned so badly that its tyres, seats and most interior parts were reduced to ashes. Only the metal frame was left, making it difficult to even recognise the model of the car.

Police deploy heavy force, hunt for driver underway

With tension escalating in the area, police deployed additional forces to control the situation. Fire brigade teams brought the flames under control and helped stabilise the crowd. Police officials have launched a search operation to trace the driver who fled after the crash. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify him.

(Inputs from Ishtiyak)

ALSO READ: Telangana road crash: Four college students killed as car rams into tree | Video