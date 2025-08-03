Patna gruesome double murder: Siblings burned alive over love affair, police uncover chilling motive A horrific double murder of two siblings in Patna, fueled by a love affair, has been uncovered, with shocking details of premeditated brutality and a political connection.

Patna:

In a horrific incident that has shaken the Janiapur police station area of Patna, two minor siblings, a brother and sister, were brutally murdered in what can only be described as a gruesome act of violence. The siblings were doused in kerosene and set on fire, leading to their tragic deaths. The Patna Police have made a startling revelation about the incident, uncovering a chilling love affair as the primary motive behind the heinous crime.

A pre-meditated murder: SSP reveals shocking details

During a press conference, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma disclosed that the murders were carefully planned. The two main accused, Shubham Kumar (19) and his accomplice Roshan Kumar (19), were behind the horrifying act that took place on the fateful night.

SSP Sharma shared that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the matter, given the gravity of the crime. The investigation led to the discovery of a dark and disturbing love story that ultimately drove the accused to commit this shocking double murder.

The brutality of the crime: How the murders unfolded

On the night of the crime, Shubham went to a local store and bought a bottle of kerosene. He then proceeded to the victim's house, where the two siblings were alone. At that time, the brother was asleep, while the sister was awake. Shubham first attacked the brother, crushing his head with a brick, before turning on the girl, killing her in an equally brutal manner. After killing them both, Shubham and Roshan doused the bodies with kerosene and set them on fire. They then locked the house and fled the scene, leaving no trace behind.

A love affair gone wrong

The root cause of this barbaric crime was a love affair. Shubham and the deceased girl had been in a relationship during their school days, but due to family objections, they had parted ways. Recently, Shubham discovered that the girl had become involved with another boy, which left him devastated. In his anger and heartbreak, Shubham decided to exact revenge. He concocted a plan with Roshan, believing that "if she can't be mine, she won't belong to anyone else."

The role of Roshan Kumar and prior connections

Shubham had been a frequent visitor to the deceased girl's house, where he had become well-acquainted with the family. Roshan, who was a classmate of the girl, had introduced Shubham to her. After the murders, Roshan's role was crucial in helping to conceal the crime and destroy evidence. Police are also questioning the shopkeeper who sold the kerosene to the accused as part of the investigation into how they carried out the crime. Shubham had been planning the murder for over a week, with his house located just 3-4 kilometres away from the crime scene.

Political Connection: MLC Gopal Ravidas faces charges

In an unexpected twist, Patna Police have filed a case against Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) MLC Gopal Ravidas. While the details of the charges against him have not yet been made public, this new development has added layer of intrigue to the case. The involvement of a political figure in a murder investigation has raised questions, though authorities have yet to release further information.

Investigation underway

The shocking nature of the murders, combined with the emotional motives behind them, has left the local community in disbelief. People are struggling to process the brutality of the crime, and the police investigation has become the focal point of local conversations. The police are now preparing a charge sheet, and further legal actions are being taken to bring the accused to justice.

As the investigation progresses, the dark truth behind this tragic double murder continues to unfold. The revelations so far paint a grim picture of how jealousy and heartbreak can lead to a senseless loss of life. This case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences that can arise from unrequited love and unchecked emotions.