Criminal, wanted in 10 cases, gunned down by Bihar STF in encounter in Patna, policeman injured

In a major success, Bihar Special Task Force (STF) gunned down a person wanted in more than 10 criminal cases in an encounter in Patna, a senior officer said on Saturday. The criminal identified as Akash Yadav alias Ajay Rai was involved in multiple cases including bank dacoities in Bihar and Haryana.

Yadav was killed in the Jakkanpur area in an exchange of fire between STF personnel of the state police and members of a criminal gang on Wednesday night, the officer said. In exchange of fire, a sub-inspector of the STF was also injured, he said.

What did ADG say?

Providing details about the encounter, Bihar Police Additional Director General (ADG-Operation) Amrit Raj said that the police got information about Yadav and his associates hiding at a particular location. He said, "We got information that Rai and his associates were hiding at a particular location in the Jakkanpur area, and accordingly an STF team reached there. As the members of the criminal gang spotted the police team, they tried to flee the spot and started firing targeting the STF personnel."

"The policemen retaliated. Rai and a sub-inspector sustained bullet injuries. Both were taken to the nearest government hospital where Rai succumbed to his injury," he added. He added that the injured policeman was undergoing treatment at the hospital and was stable. From the encounter site, the police team recovered one pistol, several cartridges and a mobile phone.

