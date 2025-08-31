Patepur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Patepur Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: The Patepur Assembly constituency comes under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, BJP leader Lakhendra Kumar Raushan defeated RJD leader Shiv Chandra Ram by 25,839 votes to win this seat.

The Patepur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. According to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008, the constituency Patepur seat is 130. The constituency is a general seat, and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Patepur Assembly constituency, which is a part of the Vaishali district of Bihar, comes under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lakhendra Kumar Raushan defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shiv Chandra Ram by 25,839 votes to win this seat.

Patepur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there were 2,90,677 electors - 1,54,804 male, 1,35,870 female and three third gender - Patepur during the 2020 Bihar elections. Meanwhile, there were 2,60,719 electors - 1,39,963 male, 1,20,747 female and nine third gender - during the 2015 Bihar elections.

Patepur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Raghopur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Patepur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Patepur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Patepur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, BJP leader Lakhendra Kumar Raushan received 86,509 votes (52.15 per cent) to defeat RJD leader Shiv Chandra Ram, who bagged 60,670 votes (36.57 per cent). At third place, independent leader Surendra Kumar Paswan bagged 3,237 votes (1.95 per cent).

During the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, RJD leader Prema Chaudhary received 67,548 votes (46.07 per cent) and defeated BJP leader Mahendra Baitha, who received 55,087 votes (37.57 per cent). At third place, independent candidate Ratan Lal received 4,379 votes (2.99 per cent).

2020: Lakhendra Kumar Raushan (BJP)

2015: Prema Chaudhary (RJD)

2010: Mahendra Baitha (BJP)

2005: Prema Chaudhary (RJD)

2005: Mahendra Baitha (LJP)

2000: Prema Chaudhary (RJD)

1995: Mahendra Baitha (Janata Dal)

1991: L Mahto (Janata Dal)

1990: Ram Sundar Das (Janata Dal)

1985: Baleshwar Paswan (Congress)

1980: Shiv Nandan Pawan (Janata Party)

1977: Paltan Ram (Janata Party)

1972: Righan Ram (CPI)

1969: Paltan Ram (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1967: Paltan Ram (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1962: Kamlesh Rai (Praja Socialist Party)

1957: Manzur Ahsan Ajazi (Congress)

1952: B Dubey (Congress)

1952: Nathuni Lal Mahato (Socialist Party)

Patepur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Raghopur Assembly constituency was 1,65,880 or 57.07 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,46,608 or 56.23 per cent.