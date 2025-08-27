Parsa Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Parsa Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: The Parsa Assembly constituency, which is a part of the Saran district in Bihar, comes under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier, it was a part of the Chapra Lok Sabha constituency.

The Parsa Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency number of Parsa Assembly seat as per Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008 is 121. This is a general seat, and not reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST).

The Parsa Assembly constituency, which is a part of the Saran district in Bihar, comes under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier, it was a part of the Chapra Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Chhote Lal Ray defeated Janata Dal-United (JD-U) candidate Chandrika Rai, with a margin of 16,945 votes.

Parsa Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there were 2,66,693 voters - 1,40,227 male, 1,26,464 female and two third gender - in Parsa during the 2020 Bihar elections. In 2015 Bihar elections, the total number of voters here was 2,49,874 - 1,34,301 male, 1,15,572 female and one third gender.

Parsa Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Parsa constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Parsa Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Parsa Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Parsa Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Chhote Lal Ray won this seat by receiving 68,316 votes (44.36 per cent). He defeated JD-U's Chandrika Rai, who bagged 51,023 (33.13 per cent) votes. At third place, LJP leader Rakesh Kumar Singh received 12,186 votes (7.91 per cent).

In 2015 Bihar polls, RJD's Chandrika Rai won this seat, receiving 77,211 votes (55.91 per cent). Rai had defeated LJP leader Chhote Lal Ray, who bagged 34,876 votes (25.26 per cent). At third place, None of the Above (NOTA) received 6,030 votes (4.37 per cent).

2020: Chhote Lal Ray (RJD)

2015: Chandrika Rai (RJD)

2010: Chhote Lal Ray (JD-U)

2005: Chhote Lal Ray (JD-U)

2000: Chandrika Rai (RJD)

1995: Chandrika Rai (Janata Dal)

1990: Chandrika Rai (Independent)

1985: Chandrika Rai (Congress)

1981: Parvati Devi (Congress)

1980: Daroga Prasad Rai (Congress)

1977: Ramanand Prasad Yadav (Janata Party)

1972: Daroga Prasad Rai (Congress)

1967: Daroga Prasad Rai (Congress)

1957: Daroga Prasad Rai (Congress)

1952: Daroga Prasad Rai (Congress)

Parsa Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Parsa Assembly constituency was 1,53,994 (57.74 per cent). In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,38,093 (55.27 per cent).